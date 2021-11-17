



More details about the al-Swealmeens time in the UK have appeared. The Christian couple who took him home, Elizabeth and Malcolm Hitchcott, described the 32-year-old as an “artistic” individual.

It was revealed last night that al-Swealmeen had attended Liverpool University three years before the attack.

Furious at the reversal of Senator Tori's second job

In an unexpected change of position, Boris Johnson announced support for a second job ban for some lawmakers after two weeks of “Tory swearing” headlines. The move comes as the 10th has suffered political pain for two weeks against MP’s criteria after handling the Owen Paterson case, with Labor leading the pack in several opinion polls. But last night there was dissatisfaction with Conservative supporters, some accusing the prime minister of opening a “Pandora’s box” by tightening the rules. Dozens were known to be outraged, with many emphasizing the ambiguity of the proposal and questioning how broad the proposal could be. A vote will take place today that will lead to further scrutiny as Prime Minister Johnson faces detailed questions from the Commons Liaison Committee on “Government Courtesy and Ethics.” Follow our live coverage.

How to Get the Perfect Hug – Scientists’ Advice

Do you hesitate when hugging? Or do you just squeeze it fast? A new study reveals the secret to the perfect hug. Perhaps not surprisingly, scientists found that 10 seconds gave the most pleasure, 5 seconds gave the least pleasure, and 1 second of compression gave the least pleasure. However, psychologists have also concluded that the way we hold our arms while hugging has a significant effect. Read their suggestions.

daily dose of mat

Comics of the Day | Take a look at Matt’s latest sketch as you imagine how the racism crisis is going on at cricket clubs across the country.

Also in the news: other headlines of the day

plague | Nearly 10,000 more people than usual have died from causes other than coronavirus in the past four months as experts call for an urgent government investigation into whether the death can be prevented. Science editor Sarah Knapton is concerned that delays in the NHS at the peak of the pandemic have left many previously treatable people with a fatal disease. Meanwhile, Germany could introduce Austrian-style closures to unvaccinated people.

Around the World: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine

Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov offer flowers to the dead in Kiev. France and Germany joined Britain with Ukraine on their side amid massive Russian troops gathering at the border. Earlier this week, Boris Johnson warned that European countries would have to choose between making Russian gas a “mainstream” and safeguarding peace.

