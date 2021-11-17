Russian anti-satellite missile test: US “will not tolerate” “reckless and dangerous act”





U.S. Space Command said Russia has tested a direct-ascension anti-satellite missile, or DA-ASAT, hitting a Russian satellite and creating a low-earth orbit debris field of more than 1,500 pieces of traceable orbital debris that is also likely to generate hundreds of thousands of pieces of small orbital debris.

US officials have highlighted the long-term dangers and potential global economic fallout from the Russian test, which has created dangers for the satellites that provide people around the world with telephone and broadband service, weather forecasts, GPS systems. that underpin aspects of the financial system, including ATMs, as well as in-flight entertainment and satellite radio and television.

“Russia has shown a deliberate disregard for the security, safety, stability and long-term sustainability of the space domain for all nations,” said the commander of the US Space Command, General James Dickinson. “The debris created by Russia’s DA-ASAT will continue to pose a threat to activities in outer space for years to come, endangering satellites and space missions, as well as forcing more maneuvering. collision avoidance. Space activities underpin our way of life and this kind of behavior is simply irresponsible. “

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement he was “outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing action. With its long and rich history of human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia would not only endanger US and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts, their actions are reckless and dangerous, threatening the Chinese space station.

Blur in space

The crew aboard the ISS had to quickly don their spacesuits and jump into their spaceships in case the station was hit by debris, according to the Russian space agency ROSCOSMOS. Two U.S. officials told CNN that the precautionary measures were a direct result of the cloud of debris caused by the Russian test.

There are currently seven astronauts on the space station, including NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrovnik as well as the new Crew 3 mission team, NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn. , Kayla Barron and the European Space Agency astronaut. Matthias Maurer.

NASA said “the crew were awakened and ordered to close the hatches on the station’s radial modules,” while the hatches between the US and Russian segments remained open.

“An additional precautionary measure to bring the crew to safety was carried out for two passes through or near the debris cloud,” the NASA statement said. The crew members entered their spaceship shortly before 2 a.m. EST and remained there until approximately 4 a.m. The event was based on a risk assessment conducted by the Debris Office and the ballistics specialists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. ”

On Monday morning, Shkaplerov tweeted: “Friends, everything is fine with us! We continue to work according to schedule.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed the convictions of Nelson and Dickinson in a statement on Monday. “The long-lived debris created by this dangerous and irresponsible test will now threaten satellites and other space objects which are vital to the security, economic and scientific interests of all nations for decades to come,” said Blinken.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the test “will significantly increase the risk to astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station, as well as other manned space flight activities,” adding that “Russia’s claims to oppose weapons and the militarization of outer space are spurious and hypocritical.”

Only a handful of successful anti-satellite weapon tests have been carried out by the United States, Russia, China, and India.

‘Irresponsible’

Price said the United States would consult with its allies and partners on a response.

“I don’t want to preempt specific measures that we can pursue, that our partners and allies can pursue, but we will continue to make it very clear that we will not tolerate this kind of activity,” Price said. said at the State Department briefing on Monday, adding that the United States wanted “to make it very clear why it is so dangerous, why it is so, such irresponsible conduct on the part of a nation state” .

Price said the United States had spoken to senior Russian officials on several occasions to warn them of the danger of such a test, but would not say whether there had been formal diplomatic communication with Moscow.

Asked about reports that the ISS crew should have sought shelter, Price sent reporters back to Russia and stressed that American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts were affected.

The space station continues to run the risk of being impacted by objects too small to track, as it orbits 220 nautical miles above Earth. These tiny objects could be pieces of rock, micrometeorites, dust particles, or even paint stains peeling from the satellites.

Space Command said it was examining the new wave of debris. “We are actively working to characterize the debris field and will continue to ensure that all space nations have the information necessary to maneuver satellites in the event of an impact,” said a spokesperson for Space Command. “We are also working with the interagency, including the State Department and NASA, regarding these reports and will provide an update in the near future.”

“A danger”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a press briefing Monday that “the most immediate concern is the debris itself, which is now floating there and could become a danger, including for the International Space Station “.

Kirby said the Pentagon is monitoring “closely the types of capabilities that Russia appears to want to develop.”

“We are closely monitoring the types of capabilities that Russia appears to want to develop that could pose a threat not only to our national security interests, but also to the security interests of other space nations,” Kirby said. “And again, we have been very clear, we would like to see standards for space, so that it can be used responsibly by all space nations.”

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Russia. U.S. officials have publicly sounded the alarm over Russia’s troop build-up near its border with Ukraine and joined with European countries in expressing concern over the migrant crisis on the border with Belarus, which European officials have described as a man-made crisis that Belarus created with Russian support as an act of “hybrid war” against Europe.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN’s Ashley Strickland, Oren Liebermann and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/15/politics/russia-anti-satellite-weapon-test-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos