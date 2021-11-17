Jamaica vs. USA Football Match Report – Nov 16, 2021





The United States national team were content with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers in Kingston on Tuesday.

Timothy Weah tiptoed through the Jamaican defense to open the scoring for the United States, finishing at a tight angle after an impressive unassisted run into the hosts’ penalty area.

Jamaica hit back to tie the score 1-1 before the 25-minute mark with a superb individual effort from West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, who smashed a shot well outside the box that left no luck to US goalie Zack Steffen.

Coach Gregg Berhalter made the minimum number of changes for the game with Chris Richards and Gianluca Busio replacing defender Miles Robinson, suspended for a red card, and midfielder Weston McKennie, suspended for accumulating a yellow card.

“Anytime you can score a point away it’s a good thing in CONCACAF qualifying,” said Berhalter. “For guys, it’s just natural to put your head down because we wanted more. “

Christian Pulisic was dressed to come in as a substitute, as he did against Mexico on Friday when his decisive 74th-minute goal propelled the United States to a 2-0 victory and first place for the region. CONCACAF halfway through. McKennie scored the second goal against El Tri.

The crowd at Independence Park – Jamaica’s national stadium with a capacity of 35,000 – was limited to 5,000 due to COVID-19 warrants and the usual boisterous atmosphere was lacking until the equalizer.

“We’re still in a good position,” said US captain Tyler Adams. It will be very important to keep winning our home games, to score points on the road when we can. “

Jamaica weren’t a threat until Antonio cut inside and snatched a 30-yard upward shot in the upper right corner over a tense Steffen.

American players celebrate after scoring a goal against Jamaica in World Cup qualifying. Photo AP / Fernando Llano

Pulisic came on in the 66th minute as the United States chased a winner, but neither team could find the back of the net, and Berhalter and his company were forced to settle for a point that knocked them down to second in the qualifying draw after Canada beat Mexico. Tuesday.

The United States managed to dodge a second goal in the 53rd minute when Bobby Reid was alone four yards from goal but missed his attempt out of play.

Jamaica saw a disallowed 84th minute goal on a header from Damion Lowe, but he was called up for fouling defender Walker Zimmerman.

On the disallowed goal, Jamaican coach Theodore Whitmore did not have a good view from the sideline. “I wouldn’t complain about the refereeing,” he said. CONCACAF does not use a video review during the World Cup qualifiers.

“Sometimes you don’t get that call,” Zimmerman said. “But I think it was a foul. I think he hit me before he hit the ball.”

“He whistled early, and it was a relief,” Berhalter said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

