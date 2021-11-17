Why Amazon will no longer accept UK Visa credit cards from January





Amazon will stop accepting UK Visa credit cards from next year.

The online retail giant blamed Visa’s high fees for processing credit card transactions for its decision to ban Visa credit cards issued in the UK from 19 January.

An email sent to Amazon customers said the company will no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK.

Customers continue to say they can use debit cards, including Visa, and non-Visa credit cards.

Visa said it was “disappointed” with Amazon’s decision and was working to find a solution.

An Amazon spokesperson added: The cost of accepting card payments continues to be a stumbling block for businesses trying to offer their customers the best possible price.

These costs should come down over time as technology advances, but instead remain high or even rise.

Amazon said it will not accept Visa credit cards, but will continue to use other credit brands. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

We regret that as of January 19, 2022, Visa credit cards issued in the UK will no longer be accepted on Amazon.co.uk as a result of Visas’ continued high payment costs.

In the rapidly changing payment landscape worldwide, we will continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to add and promote faster, cheaper and more comprehensive payment options to our stores worldwide.

MoneySaving Expert Martin Lewis says Brexit is behind the decision as EU caps are no longer in effect and Visa raises fees. “It’s a possible negotiating tactic for Amazon to cut fees,” he added.

A Visa spokesperson said: UK shoppers can use their Visa debit and credit cards on Amazon UK today and throughout the holiday season.

I am very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to limit consumer choice in the future.

When consumer choices are limited, no one wins.

We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon and we are continuing to work on it, so starting January 2022, cardholders will be able to use their preferred Visa credit card on Amazon UK without any restrictions imposed by Amazon.

