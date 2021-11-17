UK inflation hits 10-year high, rate hike likely in weeks





The UK CPI rose 4.2% through October due to high energy and transport costs, according to official data released on Wednesday. This is the largest increase since November 2011.

Prices are rising around the world due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, shortages of goods and workers, and a rapid recovery in demand from soaring energy costs. The UK is also feeling the aftermath of Brexit, which increases the cost of doing business with its largest trading partner, the European Union.

However, inflation data for October was much higher than analysts had expected. The pound strengthened against the US dollar as investors bet on a rate hike in the UK and the euro hit its highest level since February 2020 against the euro.

“The surprise rise in the October inflation data supports our expectation that the Bank of England (BoE) will raise the key rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% at its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting on December 16,” said Behrenberg senior economist Callum Pickering. said in the study notes.

A higher official interest rate could reduce the heat of inflation to some extent by encouraging people to save more, as well as increasing borrowing costs for businesses and households.

The Bank of England cut interest rates to an all-time low of 0.1% in March 2020 as part of an emergency package of measures to stimulate the economy after economic activity has contracted due to the pandemic.

Investors expected the central bank to start raising rates earlier this month. Instead, they decided to stay on the course while waiting for more data on the job market and feared that unemployment could rise as the UK government’s support for employers ceased.

Some of these concerns about employment are likely to be subdued by news on Tuesday that the UK unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in September, despite the UK’s vacation program ending.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said: “In conjunction with yesterday’s labor market announcement, CPI inflation in October jumped more than expected, making it more likely a rate hike in December.

Inflation is now double the level of the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2% target, and economic growth is slowing, giving the ghosts of a period of “stagflation”. The central bank’s chief economist has already warned that inflation could surge above 5% in early 2022. Transportation costs have played a major role in the recent surge in inflation. The average price of gasoline, which reached a new high at the end of last month, rose 22% to 138.6 pence per liter (about $8.50 a gallon) through October, Statistics UK said on Wednesday.

