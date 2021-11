US Department of Justice Sells $ 56 Million in Crypto to Compensate Victims of BitConnects Fraud

The United States Department of Justice plans to sell $ 56 million worth of cryptocurrency seized as part of its case against the BitConnect ponzi scheme.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the Justice Department said it would sell the seized crypto and keep the proceeds in U.S. dollars until it can use the funds to compensate BitConnect victims. The U.S. government currently holds the $ 56 million of crypto in wallets, and has said the amount of compensation for those affected by the BitConnects fraud will depend on a future restitution order by the court upon conviction.

This liquidation is the largest cryptocurrency fraud recovery by the United States to date, the Department of Justice said, indicating that BitConnect was the largest cryptocurrency fraud scheme in the United States. for which criminal charges had been laid.

It’s unclear how the U.S. government would handle the sale of millions of dollars of cryptocurrency, or what effect this might have on the price of major assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of BTC hovers around $ 60,000 after falling about 7% on Tuesday, while the price of ETH is $ 4,254 at the time of publication, after falling similar.

The players behind BitConnect were responsible for handling a fraudulent offer of unregistered securities that grossed them $ 2 billion. Former director and promoter of the project Glenn Arcaro pleaded guilty to fraud charges in September and was ordered to pay BitConnects victims $ 24 million.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has also filed charges against Arcaro and BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, whose fate is unknown at the time of publication. Settlements with the SEC for others involved in the Ponzi scheme are pending, but many face jail time or severe financial penalties for their role in the alleged investor scam.

Established in 2017, BitConnect asked promoters to lure investors with promises of large returns, prompting them to use BTCas collateral against which they could borrow and trade the platform’s native token. The lending platform closed in 2018 after cease and desist orders from state regulators, leaving many investors unable to redeem their crypto holdings.

