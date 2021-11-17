What’s going on now? – Forbes Advisor UK





The Bank of England kept its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% in November, at an all-time low. However, we are keeping an eye on when the Monetary Policy Committee (which decided on interest rates and left the vote unchanged this time to 7-2) on December 16th will make a final decision in 2021.

rising inflation

With today’s inflation figure, which saw the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rise 4.2% over the 12-month period to October 2021, the prospect of a rate hike next month is now clear. This is in line with a recorded 3.1% gain. This is the highest 12-month inflation rate since November 2011, when the CPI was 4.8%.

This figure is also more than double the Bank of England 2% target set by the government.

The new mortgage deal is already priced at a base rate hike, and the latest inflation figures will likely see further increases in borrowing costs even before the rate hike happens. The bank itself said that, according to current indicators, rates could reach 1% by the end of 2022.

However, the outlook does not affect the housing market, which is yet particularly booming. All major home price indices continue to report monthly gains, and Halifax’s latest Homemover Review showed that in the first half of 2021, 265,070 people were moving into their homes, more than doubling (132%) year-over-year. same period last year.

What are the mortgage rates today?

But how can you stay up to date with mortgage interest rates that change frequently from day to day? A simple way is to use the mortgage tables provided by Trussle’s trusted mortgage brokers and mortgage partners.

You will need to enter your personal criteria in the table below to find out what deals are currently available for your desired mortgage type. Here’s what to do:

Choose whether the mortgage is to finance the purchase of a home or a mortgage on an existing property. Enter the real estate value and the required mortgage amount. This automatically creates a percentage called a ‘loan for value’. The lower the value of the loan, the lower the mortgage interest rate. If you are looking for a charter or interest-only mortgage (a repayment strategy is required for these transactions) or a mortgage loan, check the appropriate box. Filter your search by the last type of mortgage you want to fund your shared ownership assets, such as 2-year or 5-year fixed or tracker. The filter is set to a full mortgage term of 25 years, but you can change it if needed. What else do I need to know?

Mortgage deals that offer the lowest interest rates usually charge a fee. You can choose to pay this upfront or add it to your loan. To account for fee costs, sort the results by ‘Initial Period Cost’ (‘Sort by’ dropdown).

Alternatively, you can order results based on an initial interest rate, a minimum fee or monthly repayment, which is based on the lender’s ‘follow-up’ rate at which the transaction can be reversed at the end of the loan term.

Mortgage rates change daily, but the cheapest deposits are usually for larger deposits of 60% or more of the value of the property. And in all cases, you need a good income and a clean credit history to get a mortgage.

If you want to know what your monthly mortgage payments will look like in different scenarios while overlapping your household bills, our mortgage calculator will calculate the totals for you.

Trussle lists around 12,000 mortgage deals from 90 lenders that make up the majority of the market, but some deals are offered exclusively through a handful of brokers, so they may not appear on the list.

When can I start a mortgage loan?

Mortgage offers from major lenders tend to last for six months (as stated in our top lenders), but some lenders limit expiration dates to three months. It’s a good idea to preview new mortgage deals as you can lock in the interest rate you’re looking at today for free.

