American Journalist Danny Fenster Arrives in New York After His Release in Myanmar | Freedom of press





American journalist Danny Fenster, who was released from military-controlled Myanmar after nearly six months in prison, has returned to the United States, saying he will defend journalists and political prisoners who remain behind bars.

Fenster landed at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday after being released in Myanmar the day before. He said he felt amazing after being released.

I will take the time to celebrate and spend time with my family and then continue to focus on everyone else, not just journalists and prisoners of conscience in Myanmar and everywhere else in Myanmar, just a lot of citizens, of doctors, teachers who are in jail right now, Fenster said at a press conference.

Fenster was sentenced last week to 11 years in prison, but was suddenly released on Monday and flew to the United States with former US diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate his release. Fenster had also been charged with sedition and terrorism, but those trials had not yet started.

The journalist was editor-in-chief of Frontier Myanmar magazine, which has an English-language news and current affairs website, at the time of his arrest.

That’s about it here, Fenster said as he hugged family members including Father Buddy, Mother Rose and Brother Bryan, who are originally from the Detroit area.

During a layover in Doha on Monday evening, Richardson, who also served as governor of New Mexico and US secretary of energy, attributed Fenster’s brutal release by the military to efforts to work with the Myanmar government on humanitarian aid, on vaccines.

In New York City, Richardson credited a collaborative effort involving rights groups, US lawmakers, administration officials and the Fensters family for ending the detention of journalists.

I believe we need to engage our opponents no matter how different our philosophies are. The way you deal with issues that divide nations is through humanitarian efforts before political disputes, said Richardson. I think it is fundamental.

Myanmar generals seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February. Since then, military authorities have cracked down on protests and dissent, killing some 1,269 people and arresting more than 10,000, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, an advocacy group monitoring the situation.

Fenster was among dozens of journalists jailed since the military takeover.

The generals claimed the takeover was necessary due to alleged electoral fraud. On Tuesday, Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials were charged with electoral fraud in the 2020 vote. International observers at the time said the elections were largely free and fair, while the electoral commission said that ‘there was no evidence of fraud.

Congressman Andy Levin, a Democrat from Michigan who represents the Fenster family in the House of Representatives, called the journalists’ arrival in the United States a great day.

Danny lifts all these prisoners not just journalists, but doctors, teachers. He insists that our work has only just begun. So inspiring, Levin wrote on Twitter.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) welcomed Fensters’ release on Monday and called on Myanmar authorities to release the remaining journalists who are still in prison.

Burmese authorities should follow up on this move by immediately releasing dozens of other journalists jailed simply for doing their reporting. Steven Butler, coordinator of the CPJ Asia program, said in a statement.

