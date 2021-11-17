Democrats’ tax plan reportedly costs US economy more than it generates new revenue: analysis





Host Kennedy and panelists debate the factors behind the 31-year high inflation rates.

President Biden’s Social Spending and Climate Bill promises to offset nearly $ 2 trillion in spending with higher taxes on businesses and wealthier Americans, but new analysis shows how the economy American would actually lose more revenue than what is generated in the long run.

The latest “Build Back Better” proposal – reduced from the original request of $ 3.5 trillion – would expand Medicaid, establish a universal preschool, provide new funding for child care, and provide tax credits for child care. green energy, although it notably omits progressive priorities like free community college and medical dental and vision coverage. It is based on $ 1.95 trillion in new taxes, including a minimum of 15% for businesses and a 5% surtax on income over $ 10 million and an additional 3% on income over $ 25 million .

The White House called the “one-in-a-lifetime” investment measure that will spur economic growth and create millions of new, well-paying jobs.

BIDEN PRESENTS REVISED MILLIONAIRE TAX, A GLOBAL MINIMUM TO FINANCE THE EXPENDITURE PROCEDURE

But findings from the Tax Foundation, a non-partisan group, suggest the Democrats’ tax plan may actually reduce GDP in the long run, the broadest measure of goods and services produced in a country, by about 0.4. %. At today’s current baseline, that’s about $ 129 billion in lost production per year.

That’s because the tax hikes and other offsets in the plan would bring in about $ 124 billion per year in new long-term revenue, or about $ 124 billion per year. In this scenario, the economy would in fact lose more than income gains.

President Biden delivers a speech on his bipartisan infrastructure deal and better reconstruction agenda at the NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex on October 25, 2021 in Kearny, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / Getty Images)

“As a result of the plan’s economically costly and inefficient tax increases, we find that long-term GDP would drop just over $ 1 for every $ 1 in new tax revenue,” the analysis says.

In the first year of the plan’s adoption, GDP would fall by about 0.05%, or about $ 11 billion. This would drop to a drop of 0.26% in 2031 (around $ 86 billion). By 2050, the legislation would result in a cumulative loss of GDP of about $ 531 billion from 2022 to 2031. That $ 531 billion drop represents about 70% of the revenue the plan would generate through tax changes on a daily basis. conventional during the same period.

Although the White House initially proposed large increases in corporate tax, capital gains tax, and income tax, most of these plans appear to have fallen through the cracks. after the retreat of Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. The majority of the tax law signed by former President Donald Trump in 2017, which drastically lowered rates for businesses and affluent Americans, will likely remain intact in the latest Build Back Better plan.

Biden’s framework is based on a 15% minimum corporate tax, surcharges on the top US households, stricter tax enforcement, corporate share buyback taxes and higher taxes. on the foreign profits of American companies. The White House estimated that it would raise around $ 1.995 billion in new revenue.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California listens to a question from a reporter during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, October 28, 2021. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik) (AP / AP Newsroom )

It is still unclear whether the Democrats will be able to weather the fighting within the party and pass the measure using their incredibly slim majorities in the House and Senate amid mounting concerns about spike in inflation.

Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia who has become one of the most powerful votes in the upper house, has raised concerns that the new spending could exacerbate the highest inflation that Americans have known for decades.

“By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transient’ and is on the contrary worsening,” Manchin said in a statement after the government announced that prices at the consumption were up 6.2% year-over-year in October. “From the grocery store to the gas station, Americans know the inflation tax is real and DC can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day.”

If Biden is successful in pushing through this proposal along with a $ 550 billion bipartisan infrastructure plan, Congress will have approved $ 5,000 billion in spending in less than a year since taking office, an unprecedented level. . The country’s debt level has already reached an all-time high of 28 trillion dollars and is on the way to surpassing 30 trillion dollars.

