Amazon stops using UK Visa credit cards from January 19





Amazon has escalated its fight against Visa. Effective January 19, 2022, e-commerce giants will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK. Amazon UK customers were notified of the change by email, denouncing Visa’s high fees for credit card transactions. Buyers can continue to use their Visa credit card at least during the vacation period, but after that they must switch to a Visa debit card or another credit card such as Mastercard or AMEX.

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement:

“The cost of accepting card payments continues to be a stumbling block for businesses trying to offer their customers the best possible prices. These costs should come down over time as technology advances, but instead remain high or even rise. Due to Visas’ high payment costs, Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of January 19, 2022. Customers can continue to use all debit cards (including Visa debit cards). and other non-Visa credit cards to shop on Amazon.co.uk. In a rapidly changing payment landscape worldwide, we will continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to add and promote faster, cheaper and more comprehensive payment options to our stores worldwide.”

A Visa spokesperson said it was disappointed that “Amazon is threatening to limit consumer choice in the future.” “When the consumer’s choices are limited, no one wins,” they added. They also said Visa is working to reach a resolution with the e-commerce giant, allowing cardholders to continue using UK-issued Visa credit cards on their website “in January 2022 without Amazon-imposed restrictions.” It’s worth noting that Amazon has a much better relationship with other credit card providers. The e-commerce giant currently has partnerships in the UK with Mastercard for consumer credit cards and AMEX for business cards.

Companies can engage in open warfare to get better terms with each other. Amazon has been putting pressure on credit card brands over the past few months, and on September 15th it started charging an additional 0.5% fee for Visa credit card purchases on its Singapore website. A month and a half later, Amazon began charging an additional fee for Visa transactions in Australia. In both cases, the company offered customers gift cards (AU$20 and SG$30) that allow them to add an alternative payment method other than a Visa credit card.

