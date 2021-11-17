Judge Sentences US Capitol Rioter ‘QAnon Shaman’ to Over Three Years in Prison





Jacob Chansley, holding a sign referencing QAnon, speaks as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather to protest the early 2020 presidential election results outside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) , in Phoenix, Arizona on November 5, 2020. REUTERS / Cheney Orr / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17 (Reuters) – A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced the U.S. Capitol rioter known as “QAnon Shaman” for his horned headdress to 41 months in prison for his role in the deadly attack on January 6 by supporters of the then president. Donald Trump.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth to impose a longer 51-month sentence on Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to obstructing formal proceedings when he and thousands of others took to storming the building in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden. .

The sentence corresponds to a Lamberth inflicted on a former mixed martial artist filmed beating a police officer during violence, who was sentenced last week to 41 months in prison. The two are the harshest sentences handed down in one of some 675 riot lawsuits.

Lamberth said he believed Chansley, 34, had done a lot to convince the court he was “on the right track”.

Chansley’s lawyer has asked the judge for time served for his client, who has been detained since his arrest in January. Chansley appeared in court in a dark green prison jumpsuit, with a beard and shaved head.

“The hardest part about it is that I know I’m to blame,” Chansley said in a lengthy statement before his sentencing, describing a difficult childhood and saying he had taken responsibility for his behavior.

“I thought I was going to spend 20 years in solitary confinement,” he said, adding: “This trauma did something to me … I have the white hairs to prove it … on my chest … on my arms … I shouldn’t have white hair your honor.

While in detention, Chansley was diagnosed by prison authorities as suffering from transient schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety. When he pleaded guilty, Chansley said he was disappointed Trump did not pardon him.

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives and acquitted by the Senate on incitement to the January 6 riot over a heated speech that preceded him in which he told his supporters to “fight like hell.”

Four people died in the violence. A Capitol police officer who had been attacked by protesters died the day after the riot and four police officers who took part in the Capitol defense later committed suicide. About 140 police officers were injured.

So far, most of the guilty pleas in the Jan. 6 prosecution have been for non-violent misdemeanors, but government lawyers are seeking jail terms for some defendants facing more serious felony charges.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-seeks-four-years-prison-capitol-rioter-qanon-shaman-2021-11-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

