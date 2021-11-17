UK Misread EU Resolution on Northern Ireland Conflict





The author is the European Managing Director of the Eurasian Group.

By threatening the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the UK risks once again mistaking its wishes for reality. In the EU, opinions may differ. Given the pushing pressure, there won’t be the stark division London envisions.

Despite the somewhat soft tone and promises to strengthen negotiations between Brexit Minister David Frost and European Commission Vice-Chairman Maros Shefkovich last week, Brussels said the UK government would probably notify the UK government of its intention to suspend part of the protocol in December. I am concerned.

By British calculations, member states would publicly fuss, but in reality they would unite much less aggressively. London believes Ireland and France are isolated and that the Netherlands, Germany and Poland will oppose the suspension of the UK-EU trade deal.

It is true that if the Brexit issue persists, there will be a risk of “Irish fatigue” that Dublin is taking seriously, but the UK government’s assessment of a potential EU split is wrong.

First, the characterization of the positions of Germany and the Netherlands is simply wrong. Second, we understand that Poland cannot expect EU assistance on its border with Belarus and does not support Ireland on border issues with the UK.

At Whitehall, I have a strong feeling that member states don’t really care about Northern Ireland. Certainly not enough to jeopardize their commercial interests. British officials believe that many EU capitals see little objective risk to a single market if unchecked goods flow into Northern Ireland from the UK. In London, there is a belief that member states are frustrated with the Commission for failing to provide the constructive strategic relationship with the UK they seek.

The government is betting that the deal secured with Article 16 notice is better than any deal secured without notice. We want a controlled explosion so that an agreement can be reached in the 30-day meeting after notification. It is not necessary to stop any part of the protocol that it claims to cause “serious economic, social or environmental hardship” and “trade diversion”.

This is a huge gamble.

The EU will see the government’s use of Article 16 as the culmination of an internal market legislation, a unilateral extension of a grace period to ease trade between the UK and Northern Ireland, and a “bad belief” process that began with an order document in July. It deviated from the British plan to rewrite the Protocol. EU officials believe the latter will require a much more radical rebuild than the “renegotiation” that Sir Frost is demanding and the EU refuses to accept.

Brussels believes that the UK’s ultimate goal is to get facts on the ground. The goal is to show that there is little risk to the integrity of the EU single market if UK goods destined for Northern Ireland remain free from customs and regulatory controls.

As the Commission does not force Dublin to impose a border on the island of Ireland, over time there will be increased pressure to enforce inspections of goods destined from Ireland to the rest of the EU. However, the EU has decided not to separate Ireland from a single market. It will face what is considered a British blackmail. You have to risk the unidentified and open Irish border or risk jeopardizing Ireland’s position in a single market.

The EU will not allow the creation of new realities in which member states believe it is against their interests, especially if the UK deviates from EU regulations and standards in the future.

An announcement could be made to begin the process of ending a post-Brexit trade deal or to consider such a move. But, in recent weeks, this has been a useful rally cry, and while many of the EU believe Sir Frost is more constructively engaged in negotiations, building an agreement for a complete end will not be easy. It is more plausible to close the trade agreement partially, except for chapters on social security and police cooperation.

Brussels and its member states are exploring more subtle and legally creative ways to attack the UK immediately, without waiting for arbitration or a ruling from the European Court of Justice. This could include tariffs on sensitive UK goods, putting pressure on London to respond in kind. Explosions can be difficult to control.

British officials claim that issuing the Article 16 notice would not undermine the Protocol. However, the condition of UK-EU relations is serious. The EU will regard this as a hostile act and will respond quickly and strongly. Conversely, you will need a brave and perhaps stupid prime minister to bet on.

