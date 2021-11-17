Taliban call on US Congress to release frozen Afghan assets | Taliban news





The $ 9.5 billion in frozen assets and loans threaten to worsen the humanitarian crisis in the country, according to the group.

The Taliban called on members of the US Congress to act to free the frozen Afghan assets after they took control of the country in August.

In an open letter on Wednesday, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the biggest challenge Afghanistan faces was financial insecurity, and the roots of this concern lead to the freezing of our assets. people by the US government.

I demand that the doors to future relations be opened, that the assets of the Central Bank of Afghanistan be unfrozen and that the sanctions against our banks be lifted, he wrote, while warning that the domestic economic crisis could lead to problems abroad, causing mass migration which will therefore create new humanitarian and economic issues.

Washington has seized nearly $ 9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank since the Taliban came to power. In October, U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo told a U.S. Senate committee that he saw no situation in which the Taliban would be allowed access to Afghan central bank reserves.

Meanwhile, the aid-dependent Afghan economy has effectively collapsed with officials unpaid for months and the Treasury unable to pay for imports.

While the countries concerned have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, many are reluctant to commit funds unless the Taliban accepts a more inclusive government and guarantees the rights of women and minorities.

I offer our compliments and wish to share some thoughts on our bilateral relationship, Muttaqi wrote, noting that 2021 was the centenary of Washington’s recognition of the independence of Afghanistan.

As in other countries around the world, our bilateral relations have also seen their ups and downs, he added, downplaying the 20-year war between US-led foreign forces and the group in the country. .

To date, Washington has not recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan, although last week President Joe Biden’s administration announced that Qatar would be its diplomatic representative in the country.

Understand the concerns

In the letter, Muttaqi argued that Afghanistan enjoyed a stable government for the first time in over 40 years, a period that began with an invasion by the Soviet Union in 1979 and ended with the withdrawal of the last American troops on August 31.

The Taliban had previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, adopting brutal policies that violated human rights, especially for women and girls. Their return to power has raised human rights concerns.

Since coming to power, the group’s leaders have sought to convince the international community that they intend to do things differently this time around, although their decision not to appoint women ministers so far and primarily prohibiting girls from returning to secondary school did little to allay concerns.

Practical steps have been taken towards good governance, security and transparency, Muttaqi wrote.

No threat is posed to the region or the world by Afghanistan and a path has been opened for positive cooperation.

Muttaqi said Afghans understand the concerns of the international community, but it is necessary for all parties to take positive steps to build confidence.

He warned that the United States risks further damaging its reputation in the country and this will be the worst memory entrenched among Afghans at the hands of America.

We hope that members of the US Congress will give this matter some serious thought, he added.

