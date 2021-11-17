Amazon to block Visa credit card payments in the UK next year





AMAZON will block payments using Visa credit cards in the UK starting next year, affecting millions of customers.

The retail giant has sent customers an email confirming that they will stop accepting payments using Visa credit cards issued in the UK “from 19 January 2022”.

One

Visa credit card customers will not be able to shop on Amazon next year.

Amazon cited “high fees charged by Visa for processing credit card transactions” as the reason for the decision.

Shoppers can continue to use Visa debit and credit cards issued by other payment companies.

In March, it was reported that Visa in Europe plans to increase fees for purchases placed in the UK.

For online credit card payments, the brokerage fee is 1.5%, up 5 times from the previous 0.3%.

The fee hike was triggered when the UK left the European Union (EU) and followed similar actions by rival Mastercard.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Card payment costs continue to be a stumbling block for businesses trying to offer the best possible prices to their customers.

“These costs should come down over time as technology advances, but instead remain high or even rise.

“As a result of Visas’ continued high payment costs, we regret that as of January 19, 2022, Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards.

“Customers can continue to shop on Amazon.co.uk using all debit cards (including Visa debit cards) and other non-Visa credit cards.

“In the rapidly changing payment landscape globally, we will continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to add and promote faster, cheaper and more comprehensive payment options to our stores worldwide.

Visa said it was “disappointed” with Amazon’s decision, adding that it would work hard to avoid the ban and be determined.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon and we are continuing to work on a solution to allow our cardholders to use their preferred Visa credit card on Amazon UK in January 2022 without the restrictions imposed by Amazon,” the spokesperson said. said.

What if I use my Visa credit card to shop on Amazon?

If you currently shop on Amazon using your Visa credit card, your payment will not be impacted until January 19, 2022.

However, Amazon customers using Visa credit cards must update their preferred payment method before the deadline.

Failure to update may result in cancellation or suspension of your Prime membership or subscription.

You can change the details on the “Manage Subscriptions” page of your Amazon account.

Starting in January, you can make purchases using debit cards, including Visa debit cards, and non-Visa credit cards such as Mastercard, Amex and Eurocard.

I found the top secret Amazon Alexa hack that solves her biggest problem. We pay for your story! Any talk about the Sun Money team?

Email us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/16761113/amazon-to-block-uk-visa-credit-card-payments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos