UK government orders six-month investigation into Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM





It was in September 2020 when I first learned that Nvidia was planning to acquire British chip designer ARM for $40 billion. ARM is pretty big when it comes to licensing blueprints to all sorts of other companies like Apple, Samsung and Qualcomm when it comes to chips. It is a very important company in the UK technology sector.

At the time, Nvidia announced plans to expand ARM’s Cambridge headquarters into an AI-focused research and development site. AI appeared to drive Nvidia’s goals with the acquisition, and the company expects the deal to close within 18 months.

This is unlikely to materialize as the UK has just begun a six-month investigation into Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM. Reuters reports that the UK has launched an investigation because of ARM’s position in the industry, citing national security and broader supply chains as potential problems.

The UK isn’t the first government to look into sales. The European Commission launched an official investigation earlier this year, and ARM is also concerned about its position in the industry.

A lot of people are worried because ARM’s chips are being used by many companies, including Nvidia’s competitors. So it is not surprising that government agencies continue to intervene.

Nvidia was confident that it would keep ARM neutral, but the stock rose after the deal. It also showed some pretty neat ray tracing and DLSS using ARM-based silicon, so we might just have to wait.

If you want to learn more about ARM, its relationship with Nvidia so far, and what this acquisition means, read our extensive article.

