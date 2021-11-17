US to sell $ 56 million in cryptocurrency seized as part of BitConnect fraud program





A judge accepted a request by US authorities to liquidate around $ 56 million in seized proceeds from a US promoter of offshore company BitConnect, which allegedly carried out one of the biggest cryptocurrency scams ever.

According to the Department of Justice, the seizure was the largest cryptocurrency fraud recovery in the United States to date.

U.S. District Judge Todd W. Robinson agreed to a request by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Southern District of California Prosecutor’s Office last week to seize proceeds from Glenn Arcaro, a U.S. promoter of the cryptocurrency system. BitConnects. Mr. Arcaro consented to the seizure.

An attorney for Mr. Arcaro declined to comment.

In September, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued BitConnect, accusing it and its founder, Satish Kumbhani, of a $ 2 billion fraud that embezzled bitcoin collected from investors around the world. That same month, Mr. Arcaro pleaded guilty in federal criminal court for his role in hijacking U.S. investors.

BitConnect sold its own digital asset in 2016 in exchange for bitcoin. The company told investors that it has an automated program that will make money by exchanging the bitcoin brought in. Profits would be shared with investors through interest payments.

But BitConnect did not use a program to trade bitcoin, according to the SEC. Instead, the regulator said, Mr Kumbhani embezzled some of it for himself and shared other amounts with promoters who helped him raise funds.

The government said it would initiate the process of restitution for those who fell victim to the BitConnect program by selling the cryptocurrency and holding the proceeds in US dollars.

Mr. Arcaro, who is to be sentenced on January 7, 2022, faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the justice ministry.

—Dave Michaels contributed to this article.

Write to David Smagalla at [email protected]

