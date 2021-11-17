Denmark accuses UK of violating Brexit fishing agreement over trawl ban | Brexit





Denmark has accused the UK of violating post-Brexit fishing agreements over plans to ban destructive trawl fishing in protected waters in the North Sea.

The UK announced in February that it would like to ban trawl trawl fishing in the Dogger Bank reserve in the North Sea, which cheered environmentalists hoping for halibut, sharks and skates to re-emerge on sandbanks once rich in marine life. action received.

In an interview with The Guardian, Denmark’s fisheries minister, Rasmus Prehn, said the plan was not in line with the post-Brexit agreement.

Brexit consensus guarantees full access [for EU vessels] You can fish in British waters until 2026. So it’s a big deal for us for the UK government to change it. We said it was unacceptable and violated our agreement.

The allegations open a new front for the British government, embroiled in a fierce dispute with France over fishing rights against the backdrop of post-Brexit tensions with the European Union.

Dogger Bank, a large, shallow sandbank about 90 miles northeast of the Humber Estuary, has been fished by Danish boats for centuries and is, according to the Danish government, one of the country’s most important fishing grounds.

The Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement signed between the EU and the UK on Christmas Eve will allow EU fishermen to continue accessing UK waters as before until 30 June 2026.

The deal also promised to promote the long-term sustainability of 70 common fish in shared waters by both sides.

Prehn said Danish fishermen are already in a very difficult situation with Brexit, so this will be much more difficult for them and we cannot accept it.

He said it was premature to discuss possible retaliation, but expressed disappointment at the deterioration of relations between Britain and Denmark after Brexit.

It’s really hard to come to an agreement in one area just a year after these issues arose. It’s really unacceptable. That’s not how we usually make contracts. We had a very good relationship with the UK, Prehn said.

He was speaking in Brussels as the UK and EU begin the final stages of negotiations to set catch limits in 2022 ahead of the December 10 deadline.

Denmark and the United Kingdom joined the then- then-European Economic Community together in 1973, but their arrival too late left anger in British officials long enough to affect the first version of the joint fisheries policy.

graphic

Between 2013 and 2020, Danish fishermen caught an annual catch of 27 million DKK (3.6 m, 3.05 m) from bottom trawls at Dogger Bank. Most are used in fish farms, but they are also an important food source for puffins and kittywakes. and seals.

Germany and the Netherlands are also interested in the Dogger Bank fishing. Environmentalists say catches are declining sharply due to trawling and dredges.

Trawl A trawl is to haul a weighted net across the seabed.

Environmentalists have welcomed the government’s decision to protect the Dogger Bank, but said the UK must do the same when it comes to protecting the fish that British fishermen are targeting.

Dutch marine biologist Irene Kingma says the UK is offering a brave and good deal for Dogger Bank. It’s very easy even if you’re not a fisherman to affect.

She added that Britain is very progressive on all environmental issues as long as it doesn’t interfere with its fishing interests. they are good [protecting] Dogger Bank is the reason the Dutch catch the flounder and it is a good industrial fishery. [sandeel] Because the Danes caught it. But when it comes to Scottish fishing boats, they don’t really like going to the cod.

The UK government has rejected allegations of violations of the TCA, arguing that both sides can decide on regulatory action. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: The UK is a global leader in the fight to protect the seas. As an independent coastal state, the UK can follow scientific advice and determine regulatory actions that apply to fishing in our waters, including taking steps to protect the marine environment.

