US Space Force wants to clean up garbage in orbit





Neither the space industry nor government institutions have yet defined a specific approach to space waste. For example, Rogue Space Systems is developing a wasp-like spaceship called Fred Orbot, with solar panels that look like wings. It is designed to pick up medium-sized space junk and keep it away from oncoming satellites. With its four robotic appendages, it will float towards debris or a satellite, grab it in its arms, and gently tow it into a different orbit. If it catches a piece of space debris, it will push it into a lower orbit, so that it will eventually fall and burn up in the atmosphere. Alternatively, Fred could be fitted with small thrusters or fasteners that he could glue to a deceased spacecraft to propel the object down, allowing Fred to quickly fly to his next orbital task.

Other companies have focused on technologies to get rid of the large chunks of trash, including bus-sized rocket bodies that, in the event of a collision, would create a lot of debris. This debris can weigh tons, won’t be easy to grab or move to a new orbit, and might be too large to burn. These objects are not sitting there; they tumble down. You’ve got a really tough choreography for the date, says Darren McKnight, senior technical researcher at LeoLabs, a Menlo Park, Calif., Based company that monitors space debris with radar systems. He and his colleagues are experimenting with a third approach, often called just-in-time collision avoidance. This could involve attaching thrusters and a GPS receiver to a dead satellite, turning it into some sort of zombie craft, which could be made to move on its own, at least enough to avoid a crash. Or something as simple as a powder puff in front of a dead spacecraft could provide enough air resistance to slow it down or push it slightly on a different path.

Regardless of the approach, McKnight says with so many technologies in development, he would like to see them used as soon as possible. We really need to put those systems that are known to work into orbit. The time for tinkering is over, he says.

This sentiment is reflected in a series of new international initiatives, like Net Zero Space, announced on November 12 at the Paris Peace Forum, an international nonprofit group that organized the effort. The Net Zero Space Declaration reads like a United Nations agreement, with a commitment to two main goals: not to produce more space debris and to start clearing current debris by 2030. Collective and concrete steps must be taken to prevent rapid degradation of the Earth’s orbital environment. , it is said.

Despite widespread recognition of the problem of space waste among space agencies and industry, there is very little international cooperation, explains Jrme Barbier, head of space, digital and economic issues at the Paris Peace Forum. Yet, he continues, space debris does not have nationalities. They threaten all of our assets and related services, and we must take action before it is too late.

