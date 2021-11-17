Black Friday 2021 Deals – Live: Latest Early UK Offers From Amazon, Boots, Joules & More





Stay tuned for the latest deals from Shark, Asos, Dyson and more.

(Independent)

Only 9 days left until Black Friday, known as the biggest and best shopping event of the year.

The shopping spree offers affordable deals on everything from TVs, game consoles and laptops to consumer electronics, beauty products and mattresses, like Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots, and Apple. This is the best time to find deals and, of course, the best time to square your Christmas shopping list.

Our team of expert deal hunters can help you find the best early offers to help you get discounts during the huge sales boom. We’ve already seen a few notable deals on everything from the Amazons Echo dot to the huge offer for the highly coveted KitchenAid, but we’ll continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they run out. Happy shopping!

Read more:

Best UK Early Deals You Can Shop Today Show Latest Updates 1637170256 See you tomorrow, shoppers!

That’s it for today. We hope you enjoyed rolling coverage on the best deals today. Of course we’ll be back with more tomorrow, but if you can’t wait until then, check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals worth knowing.

Elle Magill 17 November 2021 17:30

1637168782 Save 60 on this Fitbit on Curryss Black Friday Sale Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Previous 159, Now 99, Currys.co.uk

(Curry)

A cult favorite among gym goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a popular brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a 40 discount on versa 2 devices. When our authors reviewed wearables to round up the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. It works similarly to the Fitbit Charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large color screen and more detailed sleep tracking, he added, recognizing REM and light, deep sleep.

Follow our guide here for an insider look at the best Currys trading.

Elle Magill17 November 2021 17:06

1637168469 huawei matebook 130 storage on huawei matebook D 15 (Core i3, 8GB RAM, 256GB, SSD, 15 inch): before 529.99, now 399.99, Huawei.com

(Huawei)

A beautifully designed Windows laptop, the matebook D 15 is an entry-level Huawei modeled after the MacBook air. We have featured the premium version in our collection of the best laptops for students. The D-series is cheaper, but has a similar design and is not spared in style. It’s an ideal device for anyone who needs to get the job done, and running on a mid-powerful Core i3 processor makes it easy to use even for low-end gaming and streaming entertainment.

Eleanor Magill17 November 2021 17:01

1637167832 50% Off Radley Bags Radley Baylis Road Medium Multiway Grab Bag: Previous 219 to Now 109, Radley.co.uk

(INDIVEEST)

Black handbags are a wardrobe staple and these Radley handbags are now half price. Also available in ink blue, the grained leather finish has wood crocodile trim. It has 3 compartments: a central zip and 2 magnetic fastening side sections. Twin-grip handles and a detachable cross-body strap add fashionable functionality. Comes with a removable Radley London puppy and comes with a branded dust bag.

Elle Magill17 November 2021 16:50

1637166056Debenhams has started a Black Friday sale with up to 50% off.

From fashion to homeware to perfume and beauty, Debenhams has already launched a Black Friday sale at discounted prices across its entire website.

Benefit Real Lengthening Mascara Jet Black: 23.50, 19.98, Debenhams.com

(Benefits)

It’s hard to find a mascara that has more cult followers than true benefits. Launched in 2011, we recently tested it to see if it’s still worth going into a makeup bag 10 years after it hit the market. Reviewers liked it in full reviews of the product. Our lashes were still flapping, light, and fan-shaped and left a lasting impression on us. So, whether you’ve somehow avoided this beauty phenomenon so far, or avid fans looking to stock up, don’t miss this early Black Friday deal from Debenhams.

Elle Magill17 November 2021 16:20

1637164832Boots Mac Get 80+ Mac beauties for just 35 people in the Limited Edition Star Gift Set. Formerly 83, now 35, Boots.com

(INDIVEEST)

Boots are spreading serious festive joy with this premium beauty jackpot. You can get a limited edition Mac cosmetic kit that’s ideal for gifting (or storage) at this exorbitant price for less than half the price. This set includes five major Mac products. Black Magic Extension Mascara, Ebony Eye Pencil, Fix+ 30ml, Pink Light 15ml Strobe Cream, Easy Power Glass Lipgloss e, and finally, Mae Matte Lipstick. This set has everything you need for a shiny party look that rivals the treetop angel. This will fly off the shelf, so it’s a good idea to grab it while stock lasts.

Elle Magill17 November 2021 16:00

1637164508 Save 10 or more of these sports bras in the Under Armors Black Friday sale. Under Armor Women’s UA Seamless Low Long Header Sports Bra: 30, now 18.97, Underarmour.co.uk

(under the armor)

This skinny strap, soft knit style from Under Armor proves that support doesn’t have to mean making up your style. It’s meant for low-impact activities, but I think yoga or Pilates adds shape with a detachable cup if you want it while providing strategic support if you need it. Comfort is paramount, as any bra wearer can attest, and thankfully, this stretchy design is ventilated to keep you cool and wicks away sweat as you work out. The turquoise flattering cut and refreshing pop are now on sale for over 36% off.

Eleanor Magill17 November 2021 15:55

1637164210 Save A Whopping 270 On Go Pro On This Black Friday.

Black Friday can always save you a lot of money on tech, and it’s a great excuse to buy a nice gift for your loved one or yourself.

Hero 10 GoPro: Formerly 649.94, now 379.98, Gopro.com

(INDIVEEST)

Now at just 379.98, the Hero 10 camera promises faster, smoother use with 5.3K60 + 4K120 resolution, HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization and water resistance up to 33 feet. Models similar to this one not only rounded up the best action cameras, but also made it to Best Buy. Testers praised GoPros’ best-in-class capture and stabilization system. So, if you’ve been in the new GoPro market, now is the right time!

Eleanor Magill17 November 2021 15:50

What to expect from the 1637162410 Aldis Black Friday Deal 2021

Last year, Aldi impressed us by offering some of the most competitive Black Friday prices in the game. Specifically, you can save less than 50 on Aldi’s coveted Nintendo Switch, the cheapest we’ve seen on consoles during the entire event. This year, Aldis will be attending the Black Friday festivities for the second time, and I’m sure retailers plan to speed this up. Follow the Aldi Black Friday page here for the latest updates and insider knowledge on the best deals.

Eleanor Magill17 November 2021 15:20

1637160619 Christmas shopping made easy with the best Black Friday toy deals.

It’s undeniable that the holiday season is expensive, but thankfully, Black Friday is the perfect time to do some Christmas shopping. If those kids have toys for you, here’s to help.

Marvel Avengers Titan Heroes 8 Pack: Previous 99.99, Now 59.99, Smythstoys.com

(mythology)

Avengers Formation! This exclusive set includes all their favorite characters, from Captain America and the Hulk to Rocket Raccoon and even Nebula and War Machine. Relive your baby’s favorite Avengers: Endgame scenes and imagine new missions. And it’s on 40 off now, so you’re not only saving the world, you’re saving precious coins as well.

If you want to get even more discounts on kids toys this Black Friday, we recommend browsing our best guide.

Eleanor Magill November 17, 2021 14:50

IndyBest product reviews are independent, unbiased advice you can trust. In some cases, clicking a link and purchasing a product generates revenue, but we absolutely do not allow this to bias our coverage. Reviews are written with expert opinions and real tests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/black-friday/black-friday-deals-2021-uk-updates-b1959122.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

