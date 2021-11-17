China, US to ease restrictions on each other’s journalists





Under the agreement, the United States will issue one-year multiple-entry visas to Chinese journalists and immediately initiate a process to resolve length-of-status issues, the China Daily said. China will reciprocate by granting equal treatment to US journalists once US policies come into effect, and both sides will issue media visas to new applicants based on existing laws and regulations, ”the report said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian gave no information on an implementation schedule, but called the deal a hard-won achievement that is in the interests of both sides and should be cherished. . “

We hope that the United States will keep its promise to put the relevant measures and policies in place as soon as possible and to work with China to create favorable conditions for the two media (of nations) to continue working and living in the other countries, ”Zhao said at a daily briefing.

In a statement to the Associated Press on Tuesday evening, the State Department said China has committed to issuing visas to a group of American journalists on condition that they are eligible under all laws and regulations. applicable. ”

We will also continue to issue visas to (Chinese) journalists who are otherwise visa-eligible under US law, ”the statement said.

China has also pledged to increase the validity of visas for American journalists from the current 90 days to one year.

On a reciprocal basis, we pledge to increase the validity of US visas issued to PRC journalists to one year as well, ”the State Department statement said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Press conditions in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong, where local and international media are under increasing pressure, was not mentioned in either statement. The Economist said last week that Hong Kong had refused a visa renewal for its correspondent Sue-Lin Wong. Authorities did not explain the rejection.

Restrictions on journalists fueled tensions between the two countries for more than a year after the United States cut 20 visas issued to journalists from Chinese state media and forced those who remained to register as than foreign agents, among other changes.

China has responded by expelling journalists working for US media and severely restricting conditions for those who continue to work in the country.

The new agreement is the result of more than a year of difficult negotiations over the treatment of the media in the two countries, ”the China Daily said.

It is hoped that more good news is coming for the media of the two countries thanks to the continuation of the Sino-US cooperation, “the newspaper added.

The State Department said it has remained in close consultation with affected outlets, as well as other outlets facing staff shortages due to the PRC government’s policy decisions, and We are delighted that their correspondents can return to the PRC to continue their important work. We welcome this progress, but see it just as initial steps. “

The State Department also said it will continue to work for expanded access and better conditions for US and foreign media in China, where they face considerable obstacles ranging from police questioning to harassment preventing them. doing their job, personal threats and legal action by people. they interview.

We will continue to defend media freedom as a reflection of our democratic values, ”the State Department told AP.

Asked about Wong’s case, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said issuing visas was within the autonomy and discretion of any government. Lam added that authorities are not commenting on individual cases but will continue to facilitate the operation of the Hong Kong-based foreign media in a legitimate manner in accordance with the city’s mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law.

The city’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club said it was deeply concerned about Wong’s work visa denial.

We reiterate our call on the government to provide concrete assurances that work visa and visa extension applications will be processed in a timely manner with clearly defined requirements and procedures, and that the visa process for journalists will not be politicized. or militarized, the club said. in a statement last week.

Wong is the latest in a series of journalists in Hong Kong to be denied visas.

In 2018, Hong Kong authorities refused to renew the work visa of Financial Times editor-in-chief Victor Mallet after he chaired a luncheon at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club with the leader of a pro-Hong independence party. Kong now banned. Authorities have not said why Mallets’ request was denied.

In 2020, Hong Kong did not renew a work visa for Chris Buckley, a New York Times reporter who worked in Hong Kong after being deported from China, as well as Irish journalist Aaron Mc Nicholas, who was then an editor. incoming chief of the independent Hong Kong Free Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/17/china-us-restrictions-journalists-522787 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos