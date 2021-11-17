UK Secretary Acknowledges Big Drop in Boat Arrival Returns After Brexit | Immigration and Asylum





The number of people returning to Europe in small boats across the English Channel in small boats has plummeted since Brexit, which was approved by the House of Commons by the UK immigration minister.

So far this year, only five people have returned from a difficult journey in Northern Europe, the Home Affairs Selection Committee said. The UK deported 289 entrants when the UK was part of the EU return agreement, the minister said.

Interior Minister Tom Pursglove and Attorney General told the Commons Interior Committee on Wednesday that they had difficulties securing returns.

Commission chair Yvette Cooper asked how many asylum seekers or arrivals have returned to EU countries since January.

Pursglove replied: For returns related to small boat arrivals, this year’s answer is 5. Later he added: There is currently no return agreement with the European Union.

Before Brexit, the UK was part of the EU return transaction known as the Dublin Agreement. The commission has been told that it has been able to return hundreds of people in previous years.

When Cooper suggested that revenues had deteriorated significantly since signing the deal, Pursglove said the epidemic was also a factor. He said he would find it difficult to secure revenue, especially as a result of the coronavirus.

He argued that the ambition remains to secure successful return contracts with our European friends and neighbors. And potentially with the European Union.

This year, more than 23,000 people crossed the strait in small boats to reach the UK. This is about three times the total of about 8,500 cases in 2020.

Pursglove said it had received 31,115 asylum applications at the end of June, down 4% from the previous year.

He said small boats are becoming the vehicle of choice for nefarious criminal gangs.

Smugglers are getting bolder. We are seeing more risky behavior. We are seeing bigger ships being deployed. We’re seeing wider crosswalks starting at wider shorelines, he said.

Pursglove said the boat had previously started on about 30 miles of French coastline, but now it started on a 120-mile extension. He explained that this was the problem.

As for why Home Secretary Pretty Patel’s promise to keep the numbers under control was not kept, Perthglobe said the most obvious improvement was the prevention of small boat crossings.

Clearly, the fact that there has been a fivefold increase in the number of secret arrivals this summer compared to 2018 is completely unacceptable. We need to do better on this. And I won’t rest until we get to a much better position on this matter, he said.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton, a member of the committee, said politicians had done similar things before, but the situation did not improve.

Pursglove repeated the plan to make the path unfeasible and said there was no single solution to this problem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/nov/17/uk-minister-admits-big-fall-in-returns-of-boat-arrivals-since-brexit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos