Overdose deaths in US exceed 100,000 for first timeExBulletin





A bag of assorted pills and prescription drugs dropped off for disposal is on display during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 20th National Prescription Drug Recovery Day earlier this year in Los Angeles. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses from April 2020 to April 2021. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images .

More than 100,000 people died over a 12-month period from a fatal drug overdose for the first time in US history, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

“To all those families who have mourned a loved one and to all those people who are facing addiction or recovering: you are in our hearts,” President Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “Together, we will turn the tide of this epidemic.”

“This tragic milestone represents a 28.5% increase” from the same period a year earlier, CDC’s Dr Deb Houry said during a call with reporters Wednesday.

Dr Rahul Gupta, who heads the White House’s Office for National Drug Control Policy, called the spike in drug-related deaths “unacceptable.”

“An overdose is a cry for help,” Gupta said at the press conference. “For far too many people this crying goes unanswered. It requires a lot of government responses and evidence-based strategies.”

Experts attribute the continued outbreak to the spread of more dangerous street drugs and disruptions to drug treatment programs caused by the pandemic.

“[Overdoses] are driven by both fentanyl and also methamphetamines, ”said Dr. Nora Volkov, who heads the National Institute On Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health.

She predicted that the wave of deaths would continue due to the spread of more dangerous street drugs.

“These are among the most addictive drugs we know of and the deadliest,” Volkov said.

In recent years, Mexican drug cartels have turned to manufacturing and distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, which are cheaper to produce and can be shipped in small quantities that are difficult to detect.

Anne Milgram, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, admitted on Wednesday that efforts to slow the trafficking of these drugs have not worked.

“This year alone, the DEA has seized enough fentanyl to provide every member of the American population with a lethal dose,” Milgram said. “We are getting more fentanyl every day. “

The Biden administration is calling on Congress to approve more than $ 10 billion in funding for drug treatment and ban programs. The White House has also called on states to relax rules that make it harder to access naloxone, a drug that can reverse overdoses caused by fentanyl and other opioids.

But the Biden administration has sent mixed signals about its commitment to following science-based “harm reduction” strategies that have been shown to help keep people with drug addicts alive.

In an interview last month with NPR, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra initially signaled that the federal government would drop its opposition to safe injection and drug use sites.

“We’re not going to say, ‘But you can’t do these other kinds of supervised consumption programs that you think work or the evidence shows that they work,” Becerra said.

But HHS officials quickly reversed that statement and said the question of whether people with substance use disorders should be allowed to use drugs under medical supervision will be decided by the courts.

The DEA has also come under fire in recent weeks for taking a tough stand with pharmacies that distribute buprenorphine, another drug that has been proven to help people with addictions avoid relapses and overdoses.

