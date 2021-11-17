Exclusive: U.S. Army No.2 Reveals New Details About China’s Hypersonic Weapons Test





In an exclusive interview with CBS News, General John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and No. 2 of the United States Army, revealed new details about the summer’s Chinese hypersonic weapons test. last, which sent a missile around the world at more than five times the speed of sound.

“They launched a long-range missile,” Hyten told CBS News. “He went around the world, dropped off a hypersonic glide vehicle that slid into China, which hit a target in China.” When asked if he hit the target, Hyten replied, “Pretty close. ”

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten interviewed by David Martin of CBS News

Unlike intercontinental ballistic missiles which travel in a predictable arc and can be tracked by long-range radars, a hypersonic weapon maneuvers much closer to the earth, making it more difficult to detect by radar. Combined with hundreds of new missile silos that China is building, Hyten believes the Chinese may one day have the capacity to launch a surprise nuclear attack on the United States.

“They look like an initial use weapon,” Hyten said. “This is what these guns look like to me. ”

For decades, the nuclear balance between the United States and Russia depended on neither side having the ability to launch a successful first strike. If China now tries to develop a first-strike capability, that balance would be compromised.

The United States is developing its own hypersonic weapons, but not as quickly as China. Hyten told CBS News that in the past five years, China has performed hundreds of hypersonic tests, while the United States has only performed nine. China has already deployed a medium-range hypersonic weapon, while the United States is still a few years away from commissioning its first, according to Hyten.

The hypersonic test around the world from China took place on July 27 and was compared to the time of 1957 during the arms race with the Soviet Union when Moscow launched the Sputnik satellite, becoming the first nation in space. and taking the United States by surprise.

When asked if he would compare the Chinese test to Sputnik, Hyten replied that “from a technological point of view, it’s quite impressive… But Sputnik has created a sense of urgency in the United States. … The July 27 test didn’t create that sense of urgency. I think it should probably create a sense of urgency. “

