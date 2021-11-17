Taliban open letter calls on US Congress to unfreeze Afghan assets





ISLAMABAD

The Taliban Foreign Minister wrote an open letter to the US Congress on Wednesday, warning of a mass exodus of refugees from Afghanistan unless the US releases more than $ 9 billion in central bank assets Afghanistan and end further financial sanctions against the country.

Amir Khan Muttaqi wrote that the sanctions have not only wreaked havoc on commerce and business, but also with humanitarian aid to millions of desperate Afghans. Muttaqis’ office in Kabul published copies of the letter in several languages, including English.

Muttaqi has maintained that his government has succeeded in bringing political stability and security to Afghanistan since returning to power last August, but growing economic problems compound humanitarian challenges.

The Taliban delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at Esenboga Airport arrives in Ankara, Turkey on October 14, 2021.

Currently, the fundamental challenge of our people is financial security and the roots of this concern lead to the freezing of the assets of our people by the US government, said the chief diplomat of the Taliban.

We fear that if the current situation prevails, the Afghan government and people will face problems and become a cause of mass migration in the region and around the world, said Muttaqi.

Last week, the Norwegian Refugee Council reported that around 300,000 Afghans have fled to Iran since August and that up to 5,000 continue to cross the border illegally into the neighboring country every day.

FILE – Afghans march at the Dowqarun border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan, Razavi Khorasan province, Iran, on August 29, 2021.

Washington and Europe blocked Kabul’s access to more than $ 9 billion in Afghan central bank assets largely held by the US Federal Reserve after the Islamist Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August.

In an interview with VOAs Afghan Service earlier this week, Republican Representative Michael McCaul was asked if he supports the thawing of Afghan government assets held in the United States.

We gave up all of our power when we evacuated, when we surrendered Bagram Air Base, which was our intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability in the region. And the only leverage we have left over the Taliban is those assets that we froze, he said. So I wouldn’t go down this road lightly without significant concessions from the Taliban.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have also suspended about $ 1.2 billion in aid they were supposed to release for Afghanistan this year.

We hope that members of the United States Congress will give this matter some serious thought and that American officials will see to it. [the] prism of justice the problems of our people resulting from the sanctions and unfair partisan treatment, and not to approach this humanitarian issue in a superficial way, said Muttaqi.

The Taliban are struggling to pay doctors, teachers and other government workers. International sanctions have also made it difficult for the United Nations and other aid groups to pay staff and support Afghan relief operations.

Dr Gul Nazar writes a prescription for patients at Mirbacha Kot hospital in Afghanistan on October 25, 2021. Patients have to buy their own medicine as the hospital quickly runs out of medical supplies due to the collapsing economy from the country.

The US administration froze Afghan money over human rights concerns and terrorism under the Taliban. The Islamist group is also in a hurry to rule the country through an inclusive political system, where the rights of Afghan women and minorities are protected.

The United Nations World Food Program has warned that years of conflict and prolonged drought threaten more than half of the country’s estimated population of 40 million with famine this winter.

The Taliban released the letter ahead of Wednesday’s debate in the United Nations Security Council on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and ways to deal with it.

No country has so far recognized the Taliban as the legitimate government in Kabul. But the unfolding Afghan humanitarian crisis has prompted all major powers, including the United States, to keep in touch with the new leadership to ensure the delivery of urgent aid to millions of Afghans to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

Analyst Torek Farhadi, a former Afghan official, said Muttaqi’s letter fell short of what Kabul will face on US terms set to give the Taliban the much-needed diplomatic recognition.

Farhadi warned that the Taliban would be locked in an endless war of logic with the world unless they respond to international concerns.

From a diplomatic point of view, to show a positive development, new appointments must intervene in the [acting] government in Kabul. The world needs concrete changes in governance. Steps that are necessary to give the United States and the world a strong case for recognition, he said.

Afghanistan was isolated under the previous Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001 for human rights violations, including preventing women from leaving home unaccompanied and girls from receiving education.

Hadia, 10, a 4th year primary student, attends a class in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 26, 2021. The outright Islamist Taliban movement allowed all boys and girls to return to class, but did not allowed girls to attend secondary school.

Since returning to power in August, the Taliban have repeatedly promised that they intend to do things differently this time around, although girls are still not allowed to return to high school in most areas. provinces.

The United States risks further damaging its reputation in Afghanistan, “and that will be the worst memory entrenched among Afghans in America’s hands,” Muttaqi said.

“I call on the government of the United States of America to take responsible action so that the doors to future relations are opened, that the assets of the Afghan Central Bank are unfrozen and that the sanctions against our banks are lifted.

The Afghan service of VOA contributed to this report.

