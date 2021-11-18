US Gets $ 1 Billion Doses of GSK-Vir COVID-19 Antibody Therapy





Globally, more than 750,000 doses of treatment have been obtained in the United States. Supply expected by mid-December gave approval for emergency use of the drug in May

Nov. 17 (Reuters) – The United States signed contracts worth around $ 1 billion for doses of the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment from Britain’s GSK (GSK.L) and the US Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O), as countries seek to secure promising options beyond vaccines.

The drugmakers said Wednesday that US orders brought the total number of doses to be supplied to more than 750,000 worldwide, without specifying how many doses of the treatment, sotrovimab, the US government had committed to.

However, other public agreements for the drug include 10,000 doses for Canada and up to 220,000 doses for the European Union. The values ​​of these orders were not disclosed.

U.S. shipments of the Xevudy-branded treatment are expected by Dec. 17, and the government will also have the option to purchase more doses through March 2022, GSK and Vir said in their joint statement.

While vaccines remain at the heart of the long-term fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, treatments, including breakthrough antiviral pills from Merck (MRK.N) and Pfizer (PFE.N), offer options to contain the infections and save lives.

Pfizer said on Tuesday it was seeking approval from the United States for its antiviral pill COVID-19 that reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% for adults at risk of serious illness in a clinical trial. Read more

GSK-Vir’s sotrovimab has been shown to reduce this risk by 79% in trials.

Unlike the oral options from Merck and Pfizer, sotrovimab is given by infusion. It belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies which are compounds generated in the laboratory that mimic the body’s natural defenses.

The therapy was cleared for emergency use in the United States in May to prevent mild or moderate cases of COVID-19 from worsening. The European regulator has given the green light for use by member states, although EU-wide approval is still pending.

“Based on the continuing evidence, which demonstrates its ability to maintain activity against the circulating variants tested of concern, including Delta, we are confident that sotrovimab will continue to be important,” said Vir CEO George Scangos.

Last week, GSK and Vir said that antibody therapy was found to be effective in a trial when given by injection into the arm when given via the standard infusion, potentially offering more convenience. Read more

Sotrovimab generated 130 million pounds ($ 175 million) in sales for GSK in the first nine months of 2021.

Similar products are offered or developed by Eli Lilly (LLY.N), Regeneron (REGN.O), AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Celltrion (091990.KQ).

Last month, US officials said the government would control the distribution of sotrovimab in the country.

($ 1 = 0.7427 pounds)

Report by Pushkala Aripaka in Bangalore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Edmund Blair and Angus MacSwan

