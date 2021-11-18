UK Snow Weather Forecast: Meteorological Agency warns of snow on lower lands with deep frosts | weather | News





Maps show unstable weather conditions for the week starting November 22, with cold fronts in the Atlantic Ocean and south bringing rain and sub-zero temperatures. The rest of the week will be mild, but experts added that by the end of November the weather will be “still colder.”

British Weather Services’ Jim NR Dale told Express.co.uk that the week ahead is “unusually” mild before the weekend gets cooler.

He said:

“It’s getting colder from Sunday, closer to a seasonal basis. It got colder towards the end of the month, with deeper frosts, especially for Scotland and some winter outbreaks.

“Snow on the Scottish mountains as we move into December.”

The WXCharts map says temperatures will start dropping from 1C to 4C (33.8-39.2F) starting Monday.

From Wednesday 24 November the storm will begin to roll north from southwest Britain with up to 3mm of rain and 2mm of snow per hour in central Wales.

The meteorological front will continue to push north as another light rain front begins to form in Cornwall and South Wales by midnight, with up to 3 millimeters of rain across northwest England to Norwich.

Conditions stabilize at noon on Thursday, November 25, and another southern rain begins in the south of England before 6pm on Friday, November 26.

Over the weekend of 27 November, 1 cm of snow is expected per hour in Newcastle and northern Scotland.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s long-term forecast for November 21-30 also states that “during this period, high pressure will often lie near the west or southwest of England. This will tend to bring north or northwest air currents across the UK, with the most The unstable situation in the northern regions.

“There is a chance of some snow on the highlands with showers or longer heavy rains here and can sometimes reach lower levels.

“High winds can occur across the north, especially around the coast and across the highlands. Further south it will be somewhat drier and more stable with the possibility of longer sunny spells.

“However, these sunny conditions will lead to chilly nights with frost and some foggy patches in some areas, which will clear slowly during the morning.”

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden told Express.co.uk:

“Reducing solar activity means there’s a good chance for some noticeable cold, snowy, glacial winters this year.

“We are convinced that the coldest and winterest conditions since December 2010 are developing towards the end of the year.

“This can result in excessively cold temperatures and periods of widespread snow.”

Netweather’s map says Britain will be affected by a cold wave from 1 December.

Netweather described the cold as a “frost regime” and southern England “maintained” harsh weather.

Cold weather systems begin to dominate the UK from the end of November, before winter storms intensify into December.

A drastic change in conditions is expected from Friday, November 28, as temperatures drop overnight to -7C (19.4F) in Scotland, -2C (28.4F) in the north and 2C (35.6F) in the southeast.

