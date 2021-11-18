US to buy enough Pfizers Covid antiviral pills for 10 million people





WASHINGTON The Biden administration plans to pay more than $ 5 billion for a stockpile of Pfizers’ new Covid-19 pill, enough for around 10 million treatments to be delivered over the next 10 months, according to people familiar with the agreement.

Senior federal health officials rely on the drug to be a powerful weapon against Covid. When administered promptly to test groups of high-risk unvaccinated people who developed symptoms of the disease, the drug dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization and death.

Pfizer on Tuesday requested federal authorization for the drug urgently. A similar pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics could be approved as early as early December, meaning pharmacies could have limited stocks within weeks. The Pfizers treatment is taken as a regimen of 30 tablets over five days; Mercks needs 40 tablets over five days.

Antiviral drugs have helped inspire hope among senior administration officials that the United States will be able to reduce the devastating toll of the Delta variant and its predecessors. Some experts believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has passed in the country, in part because more than four in five Americans aged 12 and over are at least partially vaccinated.

Others say infection rates have simply plateaued and could easily rebound, especially with the onset of winter. After declining for more than a month, the daily average of cases has started to climb. Over the past week, according to a New York Times analysis, an average of around 85,800 coronavirus cases have been reported in the United States each day, an 18% increase from two weeks ago. The number of deaths, a lagging indicator, is down 15%, to an average of nearly 1,100 deaths per day.

I think these new oral antivirals will change the way Covid is managed, said Dr David Dowdy, associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

These will help reduce the burden on hospitals and the death toll, he said, but added that even without these pills those numbers are dropping.

Antiviral drugs are a new class of treatment for Covid that is ultimately expected to reach far more patients than others. Monoclonal antibody treatments usually require infusions, usually given in outpatient clinics. Antiviral pills, by comparison, are meant to be picked up from pharmacies and taken orally at home.

Their promise depends in part on access to rapid over-the-counter tests, as the pills have been shown to be effective in five days or less after symptoms appear. While the government has pledged $ 3 billion for rapid tests and the Food and Drug Administration has authorized a dozen, a test typically costs around $ 12 and not everyone can easily get one.

One of the more recent rapid tests costs $ 7, however, and by the end of the year the overall supply is expected to be nearly 10 times what it was in August, federal officials said. .

Update

Nov. 17, 2021, 6:16 p.m. ET

You have more availability and more online, said Dr. Amesh A. Adalja, principal investigator at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

But they are still not being used to their full potential, he added, and rapid testing is going to be essential for such antiviral tests.

A much bigger barrier, at least initially, is probably uptime. Merck is expected to deliver enough courses to cover just over three million people by February. Pfizer is expected to supply enough to cover around 300,000 people by the end of February, then sharply increase deliveries.

This means that the drug which appeared to be less effective in the studies will be more abundant at the start. The Pfizer pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% when given within three days of onset of symptoms. The Merck pill was only about 50 percent effective when given within five days of symptom onset, although different designs and the timing of clinical trials make comparisons imprecise.

Both drugs are intended for people over the age of 65 or who have health conditions that put them at a higher risk of severe Covid. Pfizer submitted data showing the treatment’s effectiveness only for high-risk unvaccinated people, although officials said the company may submit more data later as clinical trials progress.

Pfizer and Merck, which applied for approval for its drug last month, said it would be up to the Food and Drug Administration to decide which groups would be eligible to receive the treatments. An expert group that advises the Food and Drug Administration on antimicrobial drugs is due to meet at the end of the month to discuss the drug Mercks.

I think this is a powerful new tool to keep people alive and out of the hospital, Dr Dowdy said. But the people who are going to receive them are the ones who can be diagnosed quickly and who are at enough risk that someone thinks they might need to go to the hospital.

Pfizer and Merck plan to increase production over the next year. Pfizer said it expects to be able to produce enough pills to cover more than 21 million people in the first half of next year and 50 million by the end of the year.

Australia and Great Britain have already recovered part of the offer. Pfizer said on Tuesday it had struck a deal to allow other manufacturers to make and sell the pills cheaply for use in 95 developing countries.

The U.S. government originally planned to order 1.7 million courses of Pfizers treatment, with an additional option of 3.3 million, for about $ 700 per course. But under the 10 million treatment deal, the cost is expected to be considerably less, perhaps as much as $ 180 less per treatment.

The contract is not yet final, but an announcement is expected this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/16/us/politics/us-pfizer-covid-pill.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos