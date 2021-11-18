US launches temporary Iran nuclear deal





National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has raised with his Israeli counterpart the idea of ​​an interim deal with Iran to gain more time for nuclear negotiations, three Israeli and US sources tell me.

Why it matters: The idea is only preliminary, and the Biden administration continues to insist that the full 2015 nuclear deal be reinstated. But with the resumption of nuclear talks in Vienna on November 29, it opens a window into at least part of the thinking within the administration.

Behind the Scenes: In recent weeks, Sullivan has raised the idea of ​​an interim deal while discussing next steps on Iran’s nuclear dossier with his counterpart Eyal Hulata.

Two US sources familiar with the call said the two were just “brainstorming” and that Sullivan was conveying an idea put forward by one of America’s European allies. The rationale for an interim deal is that Iran’s spectacular nuclear advances have brought Tehran closer to the levels of uranium enrichment necessary for a nuclear weapon. According to US sources, the idea was that in exchange for an Iran freeze (for example, on 60% uranium enrichment), the United States and its allies could release frozen Iranian funds. or grant exemptions from sanctions on humanitarian goods.

The other side: Hulata told Sullivan he thought it was not a good idea and underlined the Israeli fear that any interim deal will become a permanent deal allowing Iran to maintain its nuclear infrastructure and stockpile uranium, an Israeli official said.

In another call with Sullivan on Tuesday, Hulata also stressed that the United States and its European allies must push for a censorship resolution against Iran at next week’s meeting of the International Energy Agency. atomic (IAEA) in Vienna, said a source familiar with the conversations. Such a decision to censor Iran would come days before the resumption of nuclear talks. A spokesperson for the Israeli National Security Council said the details of this story were inaccurate, but did not specify what details and did not deny that the idea of ​​a deal had been discussed.

Meanwhile, US envoy for Iran Rob Malley visited Israel this week and met with Hulata as well as Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, both of whom have argued that the only way to bring Iran back to the 2015 deal was to increase rather than release the pressure, according to a senior Israeli official.

Malley has made it clear that the Biden administration also believes more pressure on Iran is needed. The main difference concerns the timing of the new measures against Iran, the official said.

What to watch: The US approach is to go to Vienna in good faith and see what Iran offers, said a US source familiar with the administration’s policies.

If the Iranians make extreme demands, then it will be possible for the United States to get other world powers, including Russia and China, to increase the pressure, the source said. Iran’s position ahead of the talks is that the United States must compensate Iran for its withdrawal from the agreement, lifting all sanctions (not just nuclear) imposed since 2015 in one go, rather than in phases, and provide assurance that no future administration will withdraw from the agreement.

And then: On November 22, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will travel to Tehran to discuss the agency’s concerns about the limitations placed on UN inspectors in the country, followed by the council meeting IAEA administration on Iran (24-25 November) and the resumption of negotiations (29 November).

