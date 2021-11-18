UK wants ‘reasonable’ Irish sea border – POLITICO





Britain’s Brexit minister said on Wednesday that Britain fully and reasonably accepts treaty requirements on the Irish sea trade border as long as it can limit EU checks to British goods destined for the Republic of Ireland.

During an interview with BBC Radio Ulster during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, David Frosts came into conflict with the main UK trade union party, the Democratic Unionists. They have repeatedly urged the UK to trigger Article 16 of the Post-Brexit Trade Protocol and transfer the enforcement of EU customs and hygiene rules to the borders of the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Frost has stuck to its generally well-known position and phrase, but stressed that the UK will not move EU mandatory inspections of UK goods arriving in Northern Ireland from key points of entry, especially Belfast and Lansports.

A key question was whether the UK and EU could agree on a hybrid system that could efficiently differentiate between British goods staying within the UK at ports and goods traveling through Northern Ireland to the EU single market, he said.

The European Commission published a proposal last month that, if enacted, would cut the check required by the EU for British goods shipments to Northern Ireland by around 80%. However, Frost argued that Northern Ireland businesses and consumers should be able to freely order goods from the rest of the UK without regulatory restrictions, delays or additional costs.

The way goods travel from the UK to Northern Ireland is clearly the key. Frost said he didn’t find a reason why a product that everyone acknowledged would remain in Northern Ireland would have to go through the process. Obviously they said if they go to Ireland we will police them under EU law. It’s perfectly reasonable. But why do goods staying in Northern Ireland have to go through customs inspection?

Frost ruled out this when asked if this meant that Britain expected some or all of the checks to travel from the port to the land border dividing the island of Ireland.

This is one of the commonalities of this whole deal. No one wants to see infrastructure or checks at the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. There is absolutely no need for that,” he said.

Frost spoke after a meeting with senior business leaders in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, who said they want the UK government to end its impossible demands, particularly for the European Union Court of Justice to remove from the Protocol Treaty.

Business leaders have been asked to keep their discussions confidential. One of the attendees told POLITICO that Frost had been instructed to stop the risk of a trade war with the EU that could impede the maintenance of barrier-free trade with the EU27, Northern Ireland’s main protocol interest.

We told him in an unambiguous way that we believe the ECJ issue is a completely fake distraction designed to thwart consensus. We told him that the Northern Irish business community values ​​how the protocol creates real export opportunities not only to the UK but also to Europe.

We were struck by the impression that he seemed more interested in accepting our views than in previous meetings. We felt that the threat of triggering Article 16 had diminished, at least in the immediate term.

Frost will meet with Democratic United Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson and other Northern Ireland political leaders late Wednesday.

Donaldson, who took command of the DUP earlier this year, vowed to dismantle the protocol and required EU checks at Northern Irish ports, withdrawing his party from a local government that shares power with Irish nationalists and seeking immediate elections on the matter. threatened.

