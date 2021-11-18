John Shuster qualifies for US Olympic Curling Trials finals on streak





In 2018, John Shuster’s team had a historic race to the first American Olympic curling title. Shuster and Co are on another incredible streak this week, attempting to return to the Winter Games.

Team Shuster have won their first eight games of a 10-game double-rounder at the Olympic Trials in Omaha, clinching the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s best-of-three final with two games. foreplay to play. The combined score was 71-31.

Another 2018 Olympian, Tabitha Peterson, skips a team that clinched a berth in the women’s final, going 7-1 in the first eight games. Team Peterson won bronze at the 2021 Worlds, the first medal for American women in 15 years.

The best of three finals take place Friday through Sunday. A full live TV and broadcast schedule is here.

Going undefeated “was definitely a goal” for Shuster’s rink, new team member Chris Plys said on Tuesday night, noting that he was unsure if it had already been done.

“But we kind of thought, at some point along the way, that we could maybe take one or two [round-robin losses], “he said.” I’m starting to arrive at the end of the weekend, and now that’s definitely one of our goals. “

Shuster, along with his 2018 Olympic teammates Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner and Plys, added in 2018 after Tyler George retired from competition, won their first game 9-0 last Friday. They have since finished all of their opponents except one before the 10 full ends.

Shuster, 39, aims to become the first curler to compete in five Olympics as a medalist sport, according to Olympedia.org.

In 2018, Shuster’s side rallied on the brink of elimination to win their last five games, including the final against Sweden. Since then, the new team Shuster (with Plys) has continued to win nationally and finished fifth at two world championships.

“After winning Olympic gold last time around, his confidence is at its peak, as it should be,” said Kevin Martin, NBC Sports analyst and 2010 Olympic champion for Canada.

Team Shuster will face a team led by one of Korey Dropkin, Greg Persinger, Scott Dunnam or Rich Ruohonen for the Olympic spot. Only Dropkin pushed Shuster away, forcing one more loss.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Promote us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2021/11/17/curling-olympic-trials-results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos