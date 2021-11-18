



Efforts between Britain and France to deter illegal strait crossings have met new tensions. On the same day, it was discovered that only five migrants returned to Europe this year after traveling to England by boat.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel met with French Prime Minister Gerald Darmanin this week after the number of people arriving in Britain via channel boat crossings recently broke a new record for one day.

After Monday’s meeting, the Interior Ministry issued a joint statement by Patel and Darmanin.

Image: This year more than 23,000 people arrived in the UK via small boats.

The two sides said in July that they had agreed to accelerate the implementation of their commitments “to implement a joint resolution to prevent 100% crossover and make this deadly path unfeasible”.

However, the French embassy in the UK posted on its Twitter account on Wednesday that “100% figures are not agreed upon” and “should not be presented as an agreed upon promise”.

“And that’s not part of a joint statement,” the tweet added.

After the embassy intervention, a Interior Ministry source pointed to Prime Minister Darmanin’s remarks at a press conference last month, citing the French interior minister as saying Britain and France “must be able to reach 100 percent”. [of interceptions] If we push our resources and our British friends continue to help us as they are now.”

Additional Information on Immigrant Crossing

Tensions between French officials and the Interior Ministry have escalated after British government minister Tom Pursglove told MPs that this year, only five migrants were repatriated to European countries by boat across the strait to Britain.

A total of more than 23,000 people reached the UK this year by small boats, up from 8,500 in 2020, Prime Minister Perthglobe told the House Interior Committee on Wednesday.

Labor MP Yvette Cooper, chair of the committee, challenged the minister, saying Britain’s ability to return migrants to the EU “substantially deteriorated” after the post-Brexit asylum agreement with the European Union ended.

She said the agreement “has allowed us to return hundreds of people to the EU each year”.

More than 155 people who entered the UK illegally in small boats returned to Europe between January 2019 and March 2020 (when EU asylum rules still applied in the UK), according to data from the UK Interior Ministry.

Perthglobe told the committee that “particularly as a result of COVID, you will find it difficult to secure revenue,” and “this is an important context that we think we need to keep in mind.”

“The ambition to secure successful returns agreements with our European friends and neighbors, and potentially the EU, remains.”

Home Affairs and Justice Minister Mr Pursglove acknowledged that the small boat arrivals “are becoming a route of choice for facilitation by nefarious criminal organizations.”

“Smugglers are getting bolder and we’re seeing more risky behavior,” he said.

“We’re seeing bigger boats being deployed. We’re seeing a wider range of crossings starting from a wider shoreline.”

And he admitted, “It is completely unacceptable to see a fivefold increase in the number of people entering the country secretly this summer compared to 2018.”

“We have to do better on this,” Pursglove added. “And I won’t rest until I get to a much better position on this matter.”

