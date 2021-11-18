Thanksgiving 2021: American adults remain cautious





Share on Pinterest A recent survey assesses the risk of attending holiday gatherings in late 2021. Thomas Barwick / Getty Images Over the past year, many people in the United States skipped annual in-person holiday gatherings. Now, after nearly 2 years of social distancing, people are ready to join the celebrations again. However, safety remains a priority. According to a recent survey by Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, the mood of American adults could be described as cautious.

Over several days from the end of October 2021, the survey interviewed 2,047 adults aged 18 or older in the United States. The online survey asked about people’s vacation plans this year.

Among other results, the survey showed that up to half of Americans plan to inquire about the immunization status of their potential guests.

A similar survey conducted around the same time last year found that around 67% of those polled intended to ask their guests to wear masks. This year’s survey showed that about half of the country’s adults will make similar requests.

If everyone present is vaccinated and poses no major health risk, you can safely organize a small gathering without a lot of extra precautions, says Dr Iahn Gonsenhauser, head of quality and patient safety at Wexner. Medical Center. He keeps on:

Unvaccinated people really pose the biggest threat, and that’s when it becomes necessary to put rules and precautions in place, although these conversations can be a bit awkward.

In an interview with Medical News Today, Dr Gonsenhauser said many respondents to last year’s poll remained determined to hold rallies of some sort.

The result was somewhat predictable. We saw a big increase last year after the holidays, said Dr Gonsenhauser.

Of course, last year vaccines weren’t available to most people yet. This year, many people are hoping that they can relax their precautions when guests are vaccinated, Dr Gonsenhauser said. He was pleasantly surprised by this lingering sense of caution.

Certainly, this year’s survey indicates that American adults are not in the mood to quibble about the risk of COVID-19.

For example, according to the survey, 72% intend to celebrate only with members of their own household. About half said they would inquire about the immunization status of their potential guests.

These attitudes make sense, according to Dr. Gonsenhauser. Plain and simple, the vaccines work, he said, confirming that they are very effective.

The vaccines we have seen developed for COVID-19 are among the most effective vaccines we have ever seen in the history of medicine, he noted, adding: There is no debate about this. topic.

According to Wexner Medical Center, the following tips will help boost safety at this year’s vacation gatherings:

Wear masks Ask attendees about their immunization status before sending out an invitation Keep gatherings and celebrations small Consider celebrating only with immediate family or those who already live in your household For potential hosts or presenting guests high health risks, reconsider the gathering or ask in advance about the immunization status of guests.

In his interview with MNT, Dr Gonsenhauser reminded us that COVID-19 is not the only threat on the horizon this holiday season.

The flu shot is more important than ever. I was expecting a longer flu season this year than last year.

Flu shots are widely available, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds us, the annual flu shot is recommended for anyone 6 months of age and older, with a few exceptions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/thanksgiving-2021-unvaccinated-individuals-pose-the-greatest-threat

