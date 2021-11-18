Covid: UK could close unvaccinated people like Europe.





The UK could pave the way for Austria, Germany and other European countries by imposing lockdown restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated, public health experts warn.

Countries across the continent have introduced or are considering new measures aimed at countries that have yet to jab to contain a fourth infection.

In Austria, two million unvaccinated residents have been put into a 10-day lockdown and have been allowed to leave their homes for several reasons.

In the Czech Republic, unvaccinated people are banned from public events from Monday, and partial closures, including measures like curfews, have been announced in Ireland and the Netherlands.

And German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the situation was dramatic after new cases reached the highest level since the epidemic began.

Similar measures are expected to be implemented in the next few days, said Professor John Ashton, former Director of Public Health for North West England, which could be implemented in the UK as well.

During an anti-Valhausplatz protest at Vienna’s Ballhausplatz, a protester held a placard against compulsory vaccination (Photo: AFP via Getty), German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the situation was dramatic (Photo: AP)

In Good Morning Britain, Professor Ashton was asked what he thought of Austria’s announced idea of ​​containment of unvaccinated people.

We all have to do our part, and now it seems like the job is over. We really need to go back to wearing masks, social distancing and passports.

This isn’t about citizenship, it’s about winning the war against this virus and not throwing a towel.

Concerning the prospects for Germany to introduce stronger regulations accordingly, he added:

But we need to get a second shot of middle school kids before Christmas. We need to start immunizing elementary school children.

There are still millions of people in the UK who have not been double immunized. And that’s a problem because the virus is still circulating and more mutations are likely to occur while the virus is circulating.

Germany’s coronavirus case rate is slightly higher than the UK’s 544 with 639 new daily infections per million people. In Austria, that number is almost double at 1,145 per million.

However, their vaccination rates are significantly lower than in the UK. In the UK, only 67.5% and 65% of each population double jab compared to 80% of the population over 12 years old.

Boris Johnson has warned that coronavirus storm clouds gathering across Europe are sweeping the coast.

However, the prime minister still insists that there is nothing in the data to justify a Plan B action, not to mention a return to life from lockdown.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the UK is in a very different situation from European countries. The reason for this is that after several months of high viral prevalence, the population’s immunity level is higher.

He said the quick release of the booster jab gave Britain an advantage in the fight to control the coronavirus.

An expert who helped modeling trigger the first coronavirus lockdown said:

At this point, it’s unlikely you’ll get anything close to last year’s catastrophic winter waves.

We can’t be satisfied, but I don’t think things like the Netherlands are good.

