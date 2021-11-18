US drug overdoses exceed 100,000 in pandemic year





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The annual number of drug overdose deaths in the United States reached more than 100,000 for the first time during the Covid-19 pandemic, a crisis mainly due to fentanyl and exacerbated by a flood of fake pills online, officials said on Wednesday. Experts say people with substance use disorders have been hit hard by disruptions to daily life, as authorities seize a record number of counterfeit and sometimes deadly drugs from Mexico. “As we continue to make progress in defeating the Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot ignore this epidemic of losses, which has affected families and communities across the country,” President Joe Biden said in a communicated. Between April 2020 and April 2021, the country experienced 100,306 fatal overdoses, a 28.5% increase over the same period the year before, or one death every five minutes. Overall, opioids accounted for 75,673 of 100,306 deaths, the vast majority coming from synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl. “It is time to face the fact that this crisis seems to be getting worse. We need everyone on the bridge,” Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said on a call with reporters. “We see it on the faces of grieving families and all those overworked caregivers. You hear it every time you get that panic phone call to 911. “You read it in obituaries of sons and daughters, who left us far too soon … since Covid-19 hit, it has empire. Deaths from psychostimulants like methamphetamine, as well as natural and semi-synthetic opioids, such as prescription pain relievers and cocaine have also increased. Covid-19 killed around 508,000 people in the same “Many of the challenges left by the pandemic will make people more vulnerable to mental illnesses and substance use disorders,” said Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse in the briefing. At the same time, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration has warned Americans against prescription pills available online that look like real Oxycontin, Vicodin, Xanax, or Adderall, but contain lethal doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine. . The DEA has seized more than 14 million pills this year, the vast majority of which are produced in Mexico from chemicals supplied by China. The fake pills are widely available on social media and e-commerce platforms. In 2019, the latest year for which national data were available, heart disease was the leading cause of death, with some 660,000 deaths, followed by cancer, with around 600,000 deaths, and unintentional injuries, with 175,000. – Life-saving nasal spray – The Biden administration has announced the publication of a “model law” it wants states to pass that would expand access to naloxone, a life-saving nasal spray that reverses overdoses. “I think no one should die of an overdose just because they haven’t had access to naloxone,” said Rahul Gupta, director of national drug control policy. “Sadly, this is happening across the country today.” The law includes provisions that would grant immunity to people who administer naloxone, require doctors to prescribe it when prescribing opioids, ensure that health insurance covers the drug, and seek to educate more people about the drugs. advantages. Tom Wolf, the governor of Pennsylvania, said Wednesday his administration wants ordinary citizens to carry the drug, which is available to the public at pharmacies across the state. In his statement, Biden touted a stimulus package that passed in March and provided $ 4 billion to expand addiction and mental health services.

