Amazon Blocks UK Visa Credit Cards – Which One? News





Amazon will stop using Visa credit cards in the UK on January 19, 2022.

The news was communicated to customers via email today, and Amazon said the change was due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.

Visa debit and credit cards from other payment networks such as Mastercard can still be used.

Why doesn’t Amazon accept Visa credit cards?

Earlier this year, Visa raised its currency exchange fee fivefold to 1.5% for some online credit card payments. A fee is the amount taken from a payment to cover the cost of a transfer between your bank and a retail bank.

UK customers pay higher fees to EU sellers. In this case, Amazon, which has its European headquarters in Luxembourg, could be considered an EU seller. But which one is better? We did not receive confirmation of this from Visa or Amazon prior to issuance.

Prior to Brexit, the European Commission limited these exchange fees to 0.3%. Mastercard has also increased its cross-border payment fees to 1.5%, but Amazon has not announced a similar ban on Mastercard credit cards. We asked Amazon if it would also ban Mastercard payments based on this, but declined to comment.

Gareth Shaw, which one? The Head of Money said: There has been a long-standing concern about soaring credit card fees affecting both consumers and businesses.

We encourage Amazon and Visa to urgently seek solutions to avoid restrictions on consumer choices. Regulators should also look very closely at these developments and work to establish whether fees in the credit card market are fair and how this will affect competition.

Which credit cards are affected?

Amazon’s announcement will come as a shock to UK customers using Visa credit cards at retail outlets. Major Visa credit cards include Barclaycard, HSBC and Nationwide.

However, many major credit cards work on the Mastercard network, including cards from Natwest, Halifax and TSB. Amazon’s own credit cards also use the Mastercard network.

Many customers will not be affected at all, as Amazon will continue to use their Mastercard credit cards. However, this unexpected turnaround will disappoint many UK credit card customers.

A Visa spokesperson said: I am very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to limit consumer choice in the future. No one wins when consumer choices are limited.

We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon and we are continuing to work on a solution, so in January 2022 cardholders will be able to use their preferred Visa credit card on Amazon UK without any restrictions imposed by Amazon.

When should I pay by credit card?

Amazon customers using Visa credit cards could miss key consumer protections with this change.

If you’re having trouble paying with your credit card for more than 100 but less than 30,000 goods or services, you can request a refund from your card provider under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

Visa credit card holders who simply switch to a debit card will no longer have access to this strong protection. Amazon customers seeking Section 75 coverage must switch to a MasterCard or American Express credit card. This credit card may contain new applications that may affect your credit score if you do not already have one.

