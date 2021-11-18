Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana to represent the United States in the International Race of Champions





CHARLOTTE, NC – Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will represent the United States at the upcoming International Race of Champions, an event he won with Jeff Gordon in 2002.

Johnson will attend the event scheduled for February 4-6 in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, for the title of “Champion of Champions” in the individual ROC competition. He will also team up with Travis Pastrana, the reigning American Rally Association champion, for Team USA in the ROC Nations Cup.

The ROC “Snow + Ice” World Final will take place on the frozen Baltic Sea, 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

“The short days, the brutal cold and the changing conditions will make Sweden a really well suited country for all-round talent like Jimmie,” said Fredrik Johnsson, president of the ROC. “He doesn’t have a lot of experience with four-wheel drive, but he’s very good at off-road and at high speeds, so I’m sure he will adapt very quickly like he did in 2002. . “

Among the drivers already confirmed to compete are Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, reigning FIA World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson and nine-time world rally champion Sébastien Loeb. Former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen and three-time ROC World Final winner Mattias Ekstrm are also confirmed.

Johnson teamed up with Gordon and MotoGP star Colin Edwards in 2002 to win the ROC Nations Cup title for Team USA in Gran Canaria, Spain. It was the US team’s last title in the international event in which top runners from around the world compete against each other in a win-win competition.

It was seen as an upset victory as Johnson and Gordon became the first NASCAR drivers to win the ROC Nations Cup. They beat defending champion Team Spain and the victory opened the ROC Nations Cup to further American participation.

“Gran Canaria was dirt and I don’t think the other guys knew how much dirt Jeff and I had on our courses,” said Johnson. “I don’t think many expected me to run well or even knew who I was, for that matter.

“Winning the ROC Nations Cup was something really unique. The only event where I represented my country. I was able to accomplish a lot in my career, but this is the only experience I have had like this. . “

Johnson won 83 career Cup races and a record-tied seven NASCAR championships before retiring at the end of the 2020 season. Now 46, Johnson wrapped up his rookie season in the IndyCar Series this year. .

Since the 2002 victory for Team USA, brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch have competed in the ROC Nations Cup, along with IndyCar champions Ryan Hunter-Reay and Josef Newgarden.

The ROC pits racers from various disciplines of motorsport against each other in elimination heats until the last remaining driver is crowned “Champion of Champions”. The last of the two-driver teams wins the ROC Nations Cup and the title of “Fastest Nation in the World”.

The Nations Cup was dominated from 2007 to 2012 by Formula 1 superstars Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel representing Germany. The duo are the most successful team in the history of the ROC Nations Cup.

“I’m really looking forward to going back to ROC and competing with Travis,” Johnson said. “He’s a great talent and we have so much fun competing together. I hope we can have fun and be successful on snow and ice.”

