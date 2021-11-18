UK Winter Forecast: 9 inches of snow expected next week as new map turns white | weather | News





Brits can expect heavy snowfall across the UK from Friday 26th November. The latest snow depth map from WXCharts shows large areas of the country turning white over the weekend of November 27 as winter gusts spread further south. 28.

According to maps, up to 24 cm is expected to accumulate in northwest Scotland by Sunday 28 November.

The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its forecast for next week and warned that “there is a chance of snowfall in the highlands, with occasional drops to lower levels”.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s long-term forecast from November 22 to December 1 added that further south, “a little bit of winter weather is likely”.

The BBC Weather forecast predicts that “Icelandic air” will hit the UK later next week, with temperatures dropping below freezing in most parts of the country.

Snow risk across the UK will rise sharply from next Wednesday, according to the latest map produced by Netweather.TV.

The model shows dark areas of red moving from the North Atlantic Ocean across western England.

The winter weather threat explodes until next Friday, with the snow hazard model covering Scotland, northern and southeastern England turned to shades of red, indicating a more than 70% chance of snow.

Strong winds will push cool air southeast through next Friday and weekend.

The Meteorological Agency’s long-term forecast for next week says:

“This will tend to make the north or northwest winds cooler than average for a while. The most unstable conditions will be across the northern regions. There is a chance of snowfall on the highlands with a shower or a longer period of rain here, with occasional drops to lower levels.

“There can be strong winds from the north, especially around the coast. Further south, there will be fewer showers and it’s likely to remain somewhat dry, but there’s a chance we’ll see some winter weather here.

“It will lead to colder nights with frost and fog, at a point where the winds will ease the conditions of clearer and calmer conditions.”

The BBC’s long-term forecast for 22-29 November added:

“We expect to see a second wave of cooler Icelandic air later in the week, which will result in a further drop in temperatures. In some evenings later in the week, sudden frosts may occur.

“A few showers and even a few snow showers can be characterized as part of this secondary cold, mainly in Scotland, and you may also experience an increase in winds as the week progresses.”

