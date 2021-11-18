US military training in Mexico increased as human rights dwindled, new database reveals





Families in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas were devastated last week after a federal judge released 12 members of an elite U.S.-formed special operations unit from custody on charges of having kidnapped their loved ones. According to the families, Mexican Marines orchestrated a wave of terror during their six-month deployment to the town of Nuevo Laredo, just across the border from Laredo, Texas, which resulted in at least 47 kidnappings. in 2018. The bodies of 19 victims were later recovered, some showing signs of torture; 25 people are still missing, including an American teenager. The youngest of the victims was a 14-year-old boy.

Inspired by international condemnation, the disappearances in Tamaulipas are important not only for the acts that the Mexican Marines are accused of having committed, but also because the Marines, as an institution, are the ally of the war on drugs. most trusted of the U.S. government in Mexico for over a decade, receiving extensive training, operational support, and praise from the U.S. military and law enforcement. A new database released this week provides the most detailed picture yet of what the U.S. government’s relationship with Mexican Marines looked like on the ground, revealing the extensive tactical training the Pentagon has provided to units in the United States. elite navies and other elements of the navy. Mexican military.

Launched by the Mexico Violence Resource Project at the University of California at San Diego, the database allows users to search over 6,000 cases of US military training for Mexican security forces spanning nearly two decades and totaling nearly $ 144 million in U.S. taxpayer funding. According to Michael Lettieri, editor of the Mexico Violence Resource Project and principal analyst and designer of the project, the data, taken from the annual reports of the Pentagon and the State Department to Congress, reveals that the tactical and lethal training of Mexican military units , especially the Marines by the US Army has grown dramatically over the past decade while the teaching of human rights has declined sharply.

One hand said, were building the justice system and civilian police, and the other said, made your military really good at killing people, Lettieri told The Intercept. I don’t know it’s inconsistent foreign policy, but it’s definitely a slightly misleading policy.

Last month, senior U.S. and Mexican officials met to discuss replacing the Mrida Initiative, a $ 3.5 billion aid program that has been the public face of U.S.-Mexico security cooperation since 2007, by a new bilateral security framework. More than 300,000 people have been killed in Mexico since former President Felipe Caldern deployed the military in a declared war on drug trafficking in 2006. More than 100,000 others have disappeared. Security forces at all levels have a well-documented history of systemic human rights violations.

In 2011, the United States and Mexico agreed to a reorganization of Mrida that would strengthen law enforcement institutions, improve criminal prosecutions and the rule of law, and increase public confidence in the law enforcement sector. justice, improve border security, promote greater respect for human rights and prevent crime and violence. The change was seen by some close observers of the security relationship between the United States and Mexico as a potential departure from the militarized drug war model that has fueled unprecedented levels of violence and instability in the country.

The database complicates this picture. A significant portion of Mrida’s spending has indeed gone to civil society programs in Mexico over the past decade, largely through the United States. International Development Agency and Department of State; however, the government’s own records show the Pentagon has gone the other way since 2011, doubling down on tactical training while moving away from human rights education. While the database captures the language skills and technical training courses one would expect to find in a binational security partnership, it also presents numerous records of recent and large-scale training operations involving US personnel in Mexico, including dozens of unit-level pre-deployment. training missions involving more than 140 Marines at a time, combat marksmanship course, martial arts course, airborne parachuting course, tactical driving course, asset ban course, air warfare course, etc.

The main story everyone is telling is that all Mrida’s spending goes to justice reform and it’s not just about shooting the bad guys anymore, Lettieri said. I would say what the Pentagon does is how to shoot the bad guys.

Information in the database, first organized by the Security Force Monitor, a Columbia Law School project, shows that from 2007 to 2012, the United States provided tactical training to 261 members of the security forces. Mexican women on average each year. After 2012, that number increased to 1,454. Mexican Marines were the main beneficiaries of the training explosion, accounting for nearly 60% of Pentagon students and receiving nearly half of the $ 46.3 million of 101 , $ 2 million spent after 2011. From 2013 to 2019, when tactical training was in full swing, the Pentagon provided human rights training to just 27 students, of which only 12 were from the Mexican military. Combined Pentagon and State Department funding for post-2012 human rights training amounted to just $ 212,000.

When you look at it over time, it just jumps off the page that it’s tactical.

Lettieri embarked on the project without looking or expecting to find the increase in tactical training after 2011, but as he continued to work with data the change became clear. When you look at it over time, it jumps out there because it’s tactical, he said. It wasn’t just the Marines, known in Mexico as SEMAR, who received tactical training, he found. The military, known as SEDENA, also received significant support from the Pentagon at the tactical level. The discovery was significant because Washington expressed its adherence to the Marines as allies in the war on drugs in Mexico in the perceived unreliability of the military as a trusted partner in operational security and human rights. SEDENA has long been one of the most powerful institutions in Mexico; it has also been linked to many of the country’s worst state crimes, including the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in the state of Guerrero.

The database only gives a glimpse of a much larger world of security exchanges between the United States and Mexico, said Lettieri, most of which is inaccessible to the public. It does not include, for example, information about the huge array of weapons Mexico purchases from the United States or where those weapons end up ending up, or the extensive training and cooperation that exists. between state and local law enforcement agencies on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Thanks to the State Department and Pentagon’s joint report on foreign military training that is delivered to Congress each year, we have some ability to understand this section of the United States’ interaction with Mexico, Lettier said. Still, he added, there’s a whole bunch of stuff we don’t know much about.

This is a key point to remember here, he said. There’s a whole bunch of money being spent, but we don’t even have that kind of minimal liability.

