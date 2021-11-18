Britain’s most dangerous prisoner, nicknamed Hannibal, died in an underground glass box





Nicknamed a cannibal after sticking a spoon in the victim’s brain, the monster Robert Modsley is imprisoned in a special cell in solitary confinement until the day of his death.

Robert Maudsley was considered too dangerous to be near other prisoners.

Murderer Robert Maudsley, who brutally murdered four people, will spend his life in a glass box made specifically for him.

The monster killer incarcerated at Wakefield Penitentiary has already spent 40 years in solitary confinement in a glass cage, deemed too dangerous to be with other inmates.

Maudsley from Liverpool Toxteth was only 21 when he committed his first murder in 1974.

A serial killer who was then working as a rent boy killed one of his clients, John Farrell.

The murder was so violent that the police called him “blue” because of the color of his face.

Maudsley was arrested and eventually convicted of murder. He was imprisoned on the recommendation that he should never be released.

When he was first imprisoned, Maudsley was sent to Broadmoor Hospital, home to some of Britain’s most violent prisoners.

Maudsley was convicted of murder and recommended for life.

After three relatively quiet years in prison, the serial killer seized the opportunity to attack child molester David Francis in 1977 with the help of fellow inmate David Chisman.

After being imprisoned with Francis, the two brutally tortured a sex offender to death for nine hours.

During the attack, Maudsley stuck a spoon in Francis’ ear, which lodged in his brain.

Convicted of manslaughter after murder, he was sent to Wakefield Penitentiary because it was deemed too dangerous to stay in Broadmoor.

Settled in a new cell the following year, Modsley strangled his wife, murderer Sally Daud, and hid it under a bed.

He was originally sent to Broadmoor Advanced Security Hospital.

He then went down the prison corridors to find his next victim, Bill Roberts, who was imprisoned for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

He stabbed Roberts to death before hacking into his skull with a makeshift dagger.

After the bloodshed, Maudsley calmly approached the guards and thrilledly told them that dinner would have two fewer that night.

His violent beeps sounded for the prison boss who thought it was too dangerous to mix with ordinary prison people and for the prison boss who built a special cell to contain him.

Completed in 1983, the cell resembled Anthony Hopkins’ cell in Silence of the Lambs, hence the name Glass Cage.

Measuring 5.5mx4.5m, it is surrounded by bulletproof glass so that the guards keep an eye on him.

The only furniture is a table and chairs made of compressed cardboard, and his toilet and sink are bolted to the floor.

The cell’s door is made of solid steel and opens directly into the cage inside. Maudsley’s bed is a concrete slab.

There is a gap in the transparent wall, allowing the guard to let him eat and other items he needs.

After a day in prison, Maudsley can exercise for an hour a day. When he goes to the playground, he is escorted by six guards and has absolutely no access to other inmates.

Maudsley likened the period of solitary confinement to “torture” (

In an interview, Maudsley said he was “tortured” in solitary confinement and claimed that he suffered from not telling anyone his speeches.

“I don’t think any police officer shows any interest in me and only cares about when to open the door and get me into the cell as soon as possible,” he said.

“I think officers can pause and talk, but they never do, and most of the time they think like this.”

Maudsley argued that the incarceration gave him reminiscences of his childhood when he was regularly imprisoned and beaten.

The serial killer had an abusive childhood at the hands of his father. After being abandoned in an orphanage as a child, his parents brought him and his 11 siblings home when he was eight.

He was regularly attacked and often additionally beaten to protect his brothers. At one time, he was locked up in a room for six months, his only human contact was because he was beaten by his father.

In 2000, Maudsley asked for the length of his imprisonment to be eased. Begging for a pet parrot, or for cyanide capsules to kill if your request is denied.

Both requests were denied, and he spent the day in a glass cell in the basement of Wakefield Prison.

