Biogens Aduhelm, already grappling with American skepticism, risks European rejection





European regulators do not intend to take the same controversial path as their US counterparts in approving treatment for Alzheimer’s disease in partnership with Biogens Eisai, Aduhelm. And for Biogen, as one analyst sees it, 40% of the drug’s potential revenue is being wiped out.

Biogen received a negative trend vote on Aduhelms’ request from the European Medicines Agencies Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

A trend vote takes the pulse of CHMP members to hear their opinions on a drug request during the review process. While a trend vote registers the informal reviewers position, the final formal vote is unlikely to change unless important new information is provided, as per EMA guidelines.

The preliminary negative opinion means that European drug reviewers believe Aduhelm should not be approved. It follows an oral hearing held last week, and a formal decision is expected at the next CHMP meeting in December.

In addition to the EU, Biogen and Eisai are also eyeing the Asian market, with a possible move by Japanese regulators this year based on a December 2020 filing.

A European rejection would still erase 40% of Aduhelm’s potential future earnings, RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Biogen will continue to engage with EMA and CHMP regarding next steps for Aduhelm in Europe, the company said in a statement.

Biogen can appeal to the recommendation of the CHMP, noted Abrahams, but the success rate of such a strategy has historically been low, at around 20%. With the existing data set, Abrahams expects Aduhelm not to push it past European regulators.

Even in the event of an approval, reimbursement would likely have been difficult given the high price of the drugs, Abrahams added. Aduhelm’s price in the United States, at around $ 56,000 a year, has already hit a sore spot at home.

Biogen has had a tough time since the FDA received a surprising green light in June. Echoing the overwhelmingly negative opinion of an external FDA advisory committee, doctors were slow to adopt the antibody drug. Biogen only recorded $ 300,000 in Aduhelm sales in the third quarter.

The Department of Veterans Affairs decided in August to leave Aduhelm off its form. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are expected to vote on how to cover Aduhelm for Medicare early next year. However, CMS has already said it will increase Medicare Part B’s premium by about 15% in 2022, indicating that the drug Biogen is the main driver behind the increase.

In a revelation that further fuels doubts about Aduhelm, a recent update to the FDA’s adverse event reporting system showed the death of a patient after treatment with the drug. A 75-year-old woman in Canada has died after being diagnosed with brain swelling or amyloid-related imaging defect, a known side effect of Aduhelm.

Just as Biogens is feeling the heat of Aduhelm’s pushbacks, the leading drug promoter, the company’s lead scientist, Al Sandrock, MD, Ph.D., is retiring. Priya Singhal, MD, head of global safety and regulatory science, is acting in the place.

Biogen unveiled more biomarker data for the antibody drug last week at the Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials Conference. The results showed that the beta anti-amyloid drug could also lower blood levels of phosphorylated tau. Beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles are two hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease. Although the company described a correlation between decreased p-tau and improved cognition, the correlation values ​​were low.

