Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll Top Top Paid Coaches List in America | Launderer report

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tops Sportico’s list of the 25 highest paid coaches in American sports released Wednesday.

Sportico’s Lev Akabas tweeted the list, which is largely dominated by football coaches:

Belichick, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sit in the top four spots.

Other top 10 football coaches are Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers), Nick Saban (Alabama), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M) and Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers).

It’s hard to argue with Belichick’s placement on the roster and his $ 18 million salary. He led the Pats to six Super Bowl wins and 17 playoff appearances in his 22 years at the helm, making him arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history.

Belichick is also the de facto general manager of the Patriots, which further adds to his immense value.

Similar to Belichick, Saban has seven career National Championships as a head coach at LSU and Alabama, and he is the first non-professional head coach on the list at No.7 with an annual salary of $ 10.7 million. of dollars.

The only non-footballing coaches in the top 10 reside in the NBA, and they are also some of the greatest coaches in the history of their sport.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is essentially the Belichick of the NBA, having guided the Spurs to five championships and 22 playoff appearances in 26 seasons.

Popovich is fifth on the list with a salary of $ 11.5 million, while Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who won three titles with the Dubs, is 10th with a salary of 9.5. millions of dollars.

Of the 25 coaches on the list, 17 of them are soccer and eight of them are basketball, leaving baseball, hockey, and soccer outside.

Eighteen of the 25 listed coaches have won at least one championship and all but two have record wins.

Shanahan is the top coach in the standings without a championship or winning record with a salary of $ 9.5 million that places him ninth, despite taking San Francisco to the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who is 16th with a salary of $ 8.6 million, is the other losing coach with an NFL record of 10-16. It should be noted, however, that Rhule went 47-43 collegially as a head coach at Temple and Baylor.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is 14th on the list with $ 9 million and has a loss-making record in his first season as NFL head coach, but he won three national college titles in Florida and Ohio State.

The biggest outlier on the list is Kentucky’s John Calipari, who is the only college basketball coach in the top 25.

Coach Cal is 15th with a salary of $ 8.6 million, has a national championship under his belt and has won 77 percent of his games as a college head coach.

One of the most notable aspects of the list is the lack of black head coaches, with just two in the top 25.

Tomlin is sixth with an average salary of $ 11.5 million, while Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is 17th with $ 8.5 million.

It has long been a struggle for black coaching candidates to receive opportunities in the NFL, which prompted the implementation of the Rooney Rule in 2003, which required NFL teams to interview candidates. minority for coaching positions.

Tomlin, David Culley (Houston Texans), Brian Flores (Miami Dolphins) and Robert Saleh (New York Jets) are currently the only black coaches in the NFL.

