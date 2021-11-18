US adds Russia to religious freedom blacklist





The United States on Monday added Russia to a blacklist of countries designated for “gross violations of religious freedom,” a move that comes as relations plunge to their lowest level since the Cold War.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he is naming Russia, along with China and eight other states, as countries of concern “for committing or tolerating” systematic, continuous and egregious violations of religious freedom. ” .

Nigeria, which was on the list last year and where Blinken is due to go this week, have been removed.

The other countries still on the US list for “violations of religious freedom” are Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Algeria, Comoros, Cuba and Nicaragua have been placed on a watch list.

“The United States will not give up on its commitment to defend freedom of religion or belief for all and in all countries,” Blinken said in a statement.

“In far too many places around the world, we continue to see governments harass, arrest, threaten, imprison and kill individuals simply because they seek to live their lives according to their beliefs.”

The latest annual report by US diplomats on religious freedom highlighted the Russian government’s “abuse of the law on extremism to restrict the peaceful activities of religious minorities.”

“Religious groups and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) reported that the authorities continued to investigate, detain, imprison, torture and / or physically abuse people or seize their property because of their religious faith “, did he declare.

Among those classified by Russia as extremists and banned are the Christian group Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Muslim group Hizb ut-Tahrir.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have recently escalated despite optimistic statements from leaders Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin at a June summit in Geneva.

Washington recently warned Moscow against military activity near Ukraine and its alleged influence in the Belarus-Poland border crisis – as well as Russia’s “dangerous and irresponsible” strike on a satellite.

President Biden also sharply criticized Putin’s absence from the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Cold War rivals continue to argue over cyberattacks and the staff of their embassies, with several waves of expulsions of diplomats.

