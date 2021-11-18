US Treasury market needs reform after shocks, policymakers warn





US policymakers and other financial experts have stepped up calls for reforms to the $ 22 billion US Treasury securities market to protect it from future shocks after recent bouts of chaotic trading.

The world’s largest government bond market was thrown into disarray in March last year when investors frightened by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic attempted to sell chunks of their treasury holdings.

Speakers at an annual Treasury market conference on Wednesday said recent policy improvements did not go far enough to guard against future problems.

John Williams, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, joined senior officials in the Biden administration in saying changes were needed in the way treasury bills were traded and regulated.

“Serious disruptions in critical financial markets like the ones we saw last spring should be rare. But just as a flood-ravaged city will seek to rebuild itself in a way that helps it weather the next big storm, we also need to think about how to consolidate the Treasury market so that it can better support the next big one. shock, ”Williams at the conference hosted by the New York Fed.

The US Federal Reserve has already taken steps to strengthen the way the Treasury market is supported during times of stress, making permanent in July two programs that allow eligible market participants to exchange securities for cash at a fixed rate. .

But conference attendees stressed that there is still a long way to go.

Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, has suggested that proprietary trading companies register with his agency, which may shed light on their business.

These groups include high-frequency trading companies which have become major players in the Treasury market, but are not necessarily subject to the same levels of supervision as the group of 24 banks called primary dealers.

Banks have long been the main providers of liquidity in the treasury market, but they have retreated after regulations passed after the 2008 financial crisis limited the amount of debt they can hold on their balance sheets. This created an opportunity for commercial companies to step in.

advised

Gensler also spoke emphatically about the need for central clearing. Clearing houses are public services that sit between buyers and sellers to secure the terms of transactions. Central clearing limits the risk of default and can therefore allow the markets to function more smoothly.

Nellie Liang, an economist serving as the US Treasury Department’s undersecretary of domestic finance, admitted central clearing was “promising,” but also told the conference about its possible drawbacks.

“One must take into account the potentially higher costs of participating in the market and the potential risks of extended central clearing resulting from the concentration of risks with a central counterparty,” she said.

Sandie O’Connor, former director of regulatory affairs at JPMorgan Chase who is on the Financial Stability Expert Working Group, recommended changes to the rules governing the capital that largest financial institutions must hold.

Large banks must have capital equal to at least 3 percent of their assets, or 5 percent for larger institutions. Lenders were allowed to temporarily exclude treasury bill and cash holdings held in reserve at the Fed from their assets when they calculated the ratio after March 2020, but the requirement was reinstated this year.

“Brokers are unable to adapt their balance sheets to cope with upheavals when they occur. And that’s exactly when we want our primary dealers to adjust their balance sheets, ”said O’Connor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e41d5ad6-63e3-44ee-bfc9-53eabbf3be1d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos