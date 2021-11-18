Second U.S. case of Monkeypox this year discovered in Maryland





A case of monkey pox, a rare but potentially serious viral disease, has been identified in a Maryland resident who recently returned from Nigeria, making it the second case in the United States this year, health officials said. They said the risk of the virus spreading was low.

The person was in isolation with mild symptoms but was not hospitalized, the Maryland Department of Health said in a statement on Tuesday. The agency did not identify the traveler.

This is the second confirmed case of monkey pox in the United States in recent months. The first infection was discovered in July in a resident of Texas who had also returned from Nigeria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at the time.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CDC said it was working with an unidentified airline and health officials to reach anyone who may have come into contact with the traveler from Maryland. However, the agency said, the other passengers were unlikely to have contracted the virus through respiratory droplets, as they had to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

No special precautions are recommended for the general public at this time, Maryland health officials said in the statement, adding that they have identified and are tracking people who may have been in contact with the traveler.

The so-named Monkeypox because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys occurs mainly in Central and West Africa, although it caused an epidemic in the United States in 2003 after spreading from rodents Africans imported to prairie dogs, the CDC said.

During that outbreak, 47 confirmed and probable cases of monkey pox have been identified in six states, the CDC said. Those infected have reported symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, and rash. No deaths have been reported.

Monkeypox belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox, but it causes milder symptoms, according to the CDC. The disease usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and develops into a widespread rash on the face and body. Most infections last two to four weeks.

In this case, lab tests at the CDC showed the patient had been infected with a strain of monkey pox most commonly seen in parts of West Africa, including Nigeria. Infections with this strain are fatal in about 1 in 100 people, the CDC said, although the rates may be higher in people with weakened immune systems.

The CDC said it has supported Nigeria’s response to monkey pox since 2017, when the disease reappeared in that country after a period of more than 40 years with no reported cases. Since then, 218 cases have been identified in Nigeria and eight have been reported among international travelers from the country, including those from Texas and Maryland.

There are no specific treatments available for monkey pox infections, according to the CDC, although a vaccine has been licensed in the United States to prevent monkey pox and smallpox.

Monkey pox is common in animals such as rats, mice and rabbits, but it can infect people who are bitten or scratched by an animal; who prepare wild game; or who come in contact with an infected animal or possibly animal products, the CDC said.

The virus can be spread between people through bodily fluids, wounds, or objects contaminated with bodily fluids, but it is usually transmitted by large respiratory droplets that travel no more than a few feet. As such, prolonged face-to-face contact is usually necessary for the virus to spread, the CDC said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/17/us/monkeypox-case-maryland.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos