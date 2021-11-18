Black Friday 2021 Deals – Live: Early UK Sales From Currys, Amazon, Gtech & More





Stay tuned for the latest deals from Shark, Asos, Dyson and more.

(Independent)

Known as the biggest and best shopping event of the year, Black Friday is just 8 days away.

The shopping spree offers affordable deals on everything from TVs, game consoles and laptops to consumer electronics, beauty products and mattresses, like Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots, and Apple. This is the best time to find deals and, of course, the best time to square your Christmas shopping list.

Our team of expert deal hunters can help you find the best early offers to help you get discounts during the huge sales boom. We’ve already seen a few notable deals on everything from Dysons vacuums to huge offers for the highly coveted KitchenAid, but we’ll continue to unveil the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Read more:

Best Early Black Friday Deals 2021Show Latest Updates 1637233775 Shark’s Amazing Deals This Black Friday

Who knew the most beloved shark wasn’t the ocean’s biggest predator, but a cordless vacuum cleaner? The brand has finally launched Black Friday deals and we have everything you want and more.

Shark Anti Hair Lab Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Flexology and Trupet: from 349.99 to 199.99 now, Shark.co.uk

(shark)

This model took first place in the list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. At the original price, reviewers already said it was a reasonably priced machine with some great features. Just imagine how passionate they are now! According to our testers, one of the cleaner’s best qualities is its hair wrap feature.

The Sharks deal can save you up to 180 on high quality vacuums. And you can even get free accessories!

Check out our special guide to get more discounts on home appliances.

Dominique Boulan18 November 2021 11:09

1637232306 Calling all the cool kids to keep an eye on Vans’ Black Friday drop

Previously loved primarily by young skaters, Vans has made a name for itself in mainstream fashion. Their old skool shoes can be found on the feet of hipsters as well as soccer moms. We expect the brand to cut prices on all kinds of products this Black Friday as before.

An official start date has not yet been confirmed by the brand, but here are our views on this year’s event:

Dominique Boulan18 November 2021 10:45

1637231389 Pretty Little Thing counts down to the main event

We applaud every Black Friday fashion deal. But should Pretty Little Thing set the bar high or low? The brand has a reputation when it comes to discounts and is already offering amazing Black Friday deals with many statements that cost less than $100. With a giant digital clock in the center of the web page, you can’t literally miss the fashion brand Black Friday event.

Pretty Little Thing rebranded Black Friday to Pink Friday, but we remember the drill. The offers are already amazing and we wonder if they are likely to go lower, but still tease that they will be the best. There’s plenty of time to get involved with the Pink Friday brand, which runs through Cyber ​​Monday.

Dominique Boulan18 November 2021 10:29

1637230826Macs Black Friday sale has begun.

This is exciting! Mac is well known as a pretty expensive beauty brand, but their products live up to the hype. I was very happy to see a site with a 20% discount for this Black Friday, but the brand’s limited edition Black Friday kit really stole the show here.

The kit of 140 worth of beauty products for a modest 58 includes 7 fan favorites, including the Love Me Liquid lip color from our collection of the best Mac lipsticks of all time. The product comes in a special edition makeup case in the shape of a lip, great for travel.

Stay up to date on all the best makeup and beauty deals in our Black Friday guide.

Dominique Boulan18 November 2021 10:20

1637230226Lovehoney is here to delight you with their awesome Black Friday offer.

Today Lovehoney kicked off an early Black Friday promotion with up to 60% off sex toys and lingerie. A number of early offers are now live and run until noon on November 25th.

If you need a bit of inspiration before you start shopping, we’ve reviewed the Lovehoney Advent Calendar, which includes your beloved women’s shoes. Whether you want to treat yourself or your partner, Lovehoney can help you get sexy in deals that are too good to miss.

Dominique Boulan18 November 2021 10:10

1637229626 Does Zara have Black Friday?

Zara is known for her epic sales case of a summer clearance that has circulated the internet, with brand items coming in and out of stock at a staggering rate. On Black Friday, we take part in the event, and in 2020 we’ll be offering up to 40% off select items for less than 48 hours.

Early access was given to app users last year, and the event kicked off at 6pm on the app, landing on the website at 7pm the night before Black Friday. Therefore, we recommend that you download the app in advance and add your favorite items to your shopping cart so they can go as soon as they drop.

To learn more about the Zaras Black Friday sale, read our description of everything you can expect.

Dominique Boulan18 November 2021 10:00

1637229026 Liberty dropped something

This sale has long been awaited by fashion lovers across the country, and finally Liberty London has decided to attend a Black Friday party. Deals include up to 30% off and up to 15% off beauty products. Here are some of our favorites.

(Liberty London)

Flattering and minimalism add to the iconic little black dress, a Barcelona-based brand known for its bold colorways. was here for it. It’s a good dress for summer, but you can wear it in winter if you match it with knee-high boots.

(Liberty London)

Liberty cut the price of this loungewear set by 20% on Black Friday. Our reviewers have chosen this design as the winner of their best loungewear collection. We think it’s probably one of the fashionable pajamas.

Dominique Boulan18 November 2021 09:50

1637228426 Pandora’s Black Friday Sale Exclusive

Worried about Christmas gift ideas? Here at IndyBest, we’ve given you some shopping advice. And in fact, I’m here for the first time to show you what Pandora has to offer for its Black Friday sale. It’s a good idea to clear your list, as you’ll see 20% off your jewelry collection. Sale begins Thursday, November 25th, read the exclusive article now for more details.

Dominique Boulan18 November 2021 09:40

1637227733 Avengers Pack For Sale At Smyths Toys

Not all superheroes wear capes, as Smyths Toys proves with their Black Friday discounts. You can make your little one the happiest kid on the block while saving some cash thanks to the toy store’s amazing Black Friday deal.

Marvel Avengers Titan Heroes 8 Pack: Previous 99.99, Now 59.99, Smythstoys.com

(mythology)

Featuring all of your favorite characters from Captain America to the Hulk, this exclusive toy set lets your child recreate their favorite movie scenes and imagine exciting new missions. With 40 off, they can save the world while you save your penny.

Check out our regularly updated guide for more toy deals this Black Friday.

Dominique Boulan18 November 2021 09:28

1637225874 Amazing discount score on Fitbits versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: 159 before, 99 now, Currys.co.uk

(Curry)

A must-have brand for fitness trackers and for a reason. Our author reviewed this watch to collect the best fitness trackers and said it’s a great alternative to the Apple sports watch for those who don’t have an iPhone. We also think it looks quite stylish compared to a chunkier fitness watch. It’s currently taking 60 off Currys, so it’s a good time to grab this.

Dominique Boulan18 November 2021 08:57

IndyBest product reviews are independent, unbiased advice you can trust. In some cases, clicking a link and purchasing a product generates revenue, but we absolutely do not allow this to bias our coverage. Reviews are written with expert opinions and real tests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/black-friday/black-friday-2021-deals-update-uk-b1959403.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

