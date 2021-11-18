Doses of US J&J Covid vaccine to be sent to Thailand-Myanmar border





Millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson have remained in storage since Emerging BioSolutions, a contractor, accidentally botched 15 million doses of the vaccine by mixing it with the drug AstraZeneca. Over the past several months, the Food and Drug Administration has been investigating the lots and clearing them for use.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last week that the United States would donate the Johnson & Johnson doses to the humanitarian buffer. In a meeting with foreign ministers, Blinken urged other countries to increase their international vaccine donations to low- and middle-income countries and to make it easier to ship vaccines to hard-to-reach regions across the world.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about modernizing US diplomacy during a speech at the State Department’s Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, Va. On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 (LeahMillis / Pool via AP) | Leah Millis / Pool via AP

We must ensure that people who cannot be reached by government vaccination campaigns are not excluded from our efforts, Blinken said at a press conference on November 10. They also need to be protected.

Details of the Johnson & Johnson expedition are still being finalized. It is not known how many doses COVAX would send to the border and which organizations would help distribute the shots on the ground. The shipment would mark the second for the humanitarian stamp of COVAX, which this week announced it will send 1.6 million doses to Iran to help protect Afghan refugees.

In light of the potential risks to the safety of affected populations and the administration of doses, Buffer is currently implementing a privacy-by-default approach for sharing application information and related details, POLITICO told POLITICO. Gavi, the organization co-leading the COVAX initiative. in a report. The State Department declined to comment. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes after former United Nations Ambassador Bill Richardson traveled to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission. Richardson, while there, met with the military leaders of nations about the Covid-19 situation and ways to facilitate aid to the country.

The main focus of my discussions was to identify specific ways to speed up the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility in Myanmar and help mitigate a possible fourth wave of COVID-19, Richardson said in a release earlier this month.

LOUISVILLE, KY – MARCH 04: Department of Health employee Janet Gerber reveals the first delivery of Janssen COVID-19 vaccines to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness headquarters on March 4, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. The FDA approved the third COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered as a single dose. The US government will manage the allocation and distribution of the vaccine in the US (Photo by Jon Cherry / Getty Images) | Jon Cherry / Getty Images

Gavi, the organization co-leading the COVAX initiative, helped create the humanitarian buffer in March. He delegated decision making on which countries would receive vaccines to an interagency group within the United Nations. This team examines donation requests from countries. Gavi told POLITICO in a statement last week that only two nominations had been approved so far.

Gavi said that compensation language pushed by pharmaceutical companies, which places the burden on governments to pay legal penalties for incidents arising from vaccination, continues to limit COVAX’s ability to quickly facilitate vaccine shipments to conflict zones.

Without all the manufacturers of COVAX waiving the requirement to compensate humanitarian agencies for doses in the humanitarian buffer, COVAX is not able to leverage its entire portfolio to support vulnerable populations in humanitarian situations, Gavi said in a statement to POLITICO.

As part of the Johnson & Johnson deal for shipping to Thailand, the United States has helped lift compensation requirements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/17/jj-covid-vaccine-thailand-myanmar-522820 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos