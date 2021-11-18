Why Biden is struggling to revive the refugee immigration program





After the U.S. refugee program hit historic lows during Donald Trumps’ administration, President Joe Biden tried to revive the program by raising the annual admissions cap to 125,000.

Despite these efforts, the United States is still not welcoming more refugees.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have arrived in the United States since the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. Urgent need and the lasting damage caused by the Trump administration has overburdened a refugee program that has slowed at a breakneck pace in recent months.

In fiscal 2021, which ended in September, the United States resettled the smallest number of refugees in the history of its refugee program. Recently, the State Department reported that the United States resettled just 401 refugees in October, up from 3,774 the previous month, a month after Bidens’ new cap took effect. A State Department spokesperson told Vox the agency temporarily suspended refugee admissions from Oct.29 to Jan.11, 2022, with a few exceptions.

At the current rate, the United States will not approach the cap of 125,000 by the end of the fiscal year, and given the State Department’s new guidance on refugees, agencies for refugees will be able to expand their capacity to accelerate this pace soon. .

There are legitimate reasons why the number of recent relocations is so low. The US government and refugee agencies have mainly focused on resettling Afghans who fled their home countries amid the US withdrawal. And the entire refugee apparatus of federal officials who assess asylum claims to agencies that assist with resettlement has shrunk significantly during the Trump administration due to severe funding cuts.

About 70,000 Afghans have been admitted to the United States on parole, a temporary form of humanitarian assistance that allows them to apply for work permits and protects them from deportation for a period of two years. Although technically refugees, these Afghan parolees do not count towards the refugee limit. They still have many of the same needs as refugees, including financial assistance, placement and temporary housing, and refugee agencies have had to step in to meet their needs.

The State Department spokesman said the agency was temporarily prioritizing the resettlement of Afghans in addition to refugees who have already made travel arrangements, are seeking to reunite with their families and otherwise have cases. urgently needed to ensure that refugee agencies have the capacity to provide these services.

It is the responsibility of refugee agencies to facilitate the resettlement process. It has exhausted refugee agencies still rebuilding themselves after being gutted by the Trump administration, which set a record high of 15,000 refugee admissions in 2020. As a result, international and domestic infrastructure suffered, with refugee agencies forced to close many of their offices due to budget cuts, and fewer refugees being interviewed and vetted by federal officials overseas.

But with the right support from the federal government, refugee agencies might be able to increase their capacity and possibly help resettle the largest number of refugees in a single year since 1993. Facilitating that would help the United States. to catch up with the last few years in which he abdicated his role as world leader in the field of refugees. Since there is no guarantee that the next administration will prioritize the U.S. refugee program in the same way, the Biden administration cannot afford to waste this chance.

Federal government struggled to set up refugee agencies to be successful

The Biden administration has made efforts to ease the burden on refugee agencies by streamlining the relocation of Afghan parolees. It waived costly application fees for work permits and green cards that can total over $ 10,000 per family. He also piloted a program allowing individuals and organizations to apply to sponsor Afghans, covering their resettlement costs and helping them obtain housing, basic necessities, legal and medical services for at least 90 days.

And Congress has allocated $ 6.3 billion to help resettle 95,000 Afghans planned by 2022, giving them access to much-needed social services (a sweeping step that falls short of advocates’ calls for Afghan parolees an expedited path to permanent residence.)

Refugee aid agencies are nevertheless torn between competing obligations to Afghan parolees and other refugees.

It’s been such an unusual process with the Afghans and a lot of new adjustments. Were, of course, very eager to welcome them, said Matthew Soerens, US director of church mobilization for refugee resettlement agency World Relief. We are also, of course, concerned about the Congolese refugees who have lived in camps for literally a generation or more, who want to reunite with their families, who had hoped that this would be possible under the new administration and who might wait longer than they do. had not. anticipated. It is therefore a difficult question.

Looking back, Soerens said refugee agencies might have been better prepared to handle the influx of Afghans had the federal government acted sooner to coordinate an evacuation of Afghan allies and at-risk Afghans before the American withdrawal. But the fall of the Afghan government came faster than the Biden administration anticipated, and more than 124,000 people were airlifted out of the country during the chaotic two weeks of August, leaving refugee agencies in deep trouble.

We were doing our best, but it sure puts a strain on our ability, said Soerens. I don’t mean to sound ungrateful because we have been critical of very low numbers for years. But it would be nice if it could be coordinated in a more orderly fashion.

Refugee agencies struggle to increase their caseload

Refugee agencies are under immense pressure to resettle Afghans while rapidly rebuilding themselves in the wake of the Trump era.

Since the agencies’ federal funding is tied to the refugee cap, many have seen their budgets cut dramatically under Trump, forcing them to cut back significantly on their operations. Soerens said World Relief has closed eight of its offices in the past five years, some of which had been operating since the 1970s. This involved laying off staff, many of whom had decades of institutional knowledge.

The accumulation of this expertise and capacity will not happen overnight, nor will the reestablishment of the relationships with landlords and employers who were once relied on to provide refugees with housing and work. But agencies are working quickly to meet the sudden collapse in demand. Krish OMara Vignarajah, chief executive officer of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said his agency has been able to bring 10 new sites online in recent months, with several more in the works, and has nearly doubled its headquarters staff. national since last year.

Aside from these challenges in the United States, refugee agencies depend on the federal government to interview and process refugees overseas, ensuring that there is a pipeline of refugees ready for resettlement. Once referred to US authorities by the United Nations, refugees are pre-screened at one of the State Departments’ overseas refugee assistance centers. Then, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services conduct in-person interviews with asylum seekers to ensure they are eligible for refugee status.

But these talks are not happening at the pace necessary to ensure that the United States can meet its resettlement goals. The number of asylum seekers interviewed each year fell from 125,000 to just 44,000 between fiscal years 2016 and 2019, OMara Vignarajah said.

It is the responsibility of governments, she said. We need to increase the efficiency of verification and processing of claims, without including strict security integrity standards.

It requires staff in the USCIS Refugee Corps, which shrunk in size by about a third between 2017 and 2020. But it also involves getting rid of the overly repetitive or tedious aspects of dealing with refugees. There are, for example, multiple and possibly duplicate biographical and biometric checks for asylum seekers carried out by different US government agencies that could be consolidated, OMara Vignarajah said.

Each administration has added layers and obstacles to overcome. During this time, nothing is ever considered too repetitive or tedious, she said. I think there is an opportunity to improve the system.

Refugees and refugee agencies need more insurance from the federal government

To reach Bidens’ refugee ceiling, immigration officers and refugee agency staff need stability.

Refugee agencies had to assess what the future demand might be for their services as part of their calculations of the magnitude of the increase. They need to be assured that they will not have to close the same offices that they are now reopening in a few years. And their employees want job security without it, it’s hard to hire (or rehire) the best talent.

The White House currently sets the annual ceiling for refugee admissions, with no ceiling or floor mandated by Congress. But the Guaranteed Refugee Ceiling Enhancement Act, or GRACE Act, reintroduced in March by Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Representatives Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Joe Neguse (D-CA) would set a floor of 125,000 in line with Bidens’ current ceiling, giving refugee agencies a more permanent commitment from the federal government and allowing them to plan without inhibition.

The way the refugee program is set up with a lot of authority given to the executive branch has proven to be very unstable for refugee resettlement organizations in recent years, Soerens said. The more confidence we can have in the future of the program, the more confident we can grow.

