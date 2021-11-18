Companies have offered $ 192 million for the first sale of Gulf oil under Biden





NEW ORLEANS (AP) Energy companies including Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil on Wednesday offered $ 192 million for the rights to drill on federal oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico, as the The government’s first lease auction under President Joe Biden laid bare the obstacles it faces in meeting climate goals dependent on significant reductions in fossil fuel emissions.

The Home Office auction came after attorneys general for the Louisiana-led Republican states successfully challenged a sales suspension imposed by Biden when he took office.

The companies bid on 308 parcels totaling nearly 2,700 square miles (6,950 square kilometers). It was the largest acreage and the second highest auction total since the Gulf-wide auction resumed in 2017.

The rebound in oil prices and uncertainty about the future of the leasing program are driving the increased interest, industry analysts said. Biden campaigned on the pledge to end drilling on federal lands and waters, including the Gulf.

Prices are higher now than they have been since 2018, said Rene Santos of S&P Global Platts. The other thing is this fear that the Biden administration will be here for another three years. They are certainly not going to speed up the number of lease sales and they could potentially have fewer sales.

It will take years to develop concessions before companies start pumping crude. This means they could continue to produce well beyond 2030, when scientists say the world must be on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Yet even though Biden tried to coax other world leaders into stepping up their efforts against global warming, including during the UN climate talks in Scotland this month, he struggled to win. field on climate issues at home.

The administration has proposed another round of oil and gas sales early next year in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana and other states. Home Office officials continued despite finding that burning the fuels could cause billions of dollars in potential future climate damage.

Emissions from the combustion and extraction of fossil fuels from public lands and waters account for about a quarter of carbon dioxide emissions in the United States, according to the US Geological Survey.

What is really confusing people right now is this conflict between the short and the long term in energy policy, said Jim Krane, a researcher in energy studies at Rice University in Houston. We still need this energy system which is essentially the cause of climate change, just like the fight against climate change.

A live auction Wednesday invited energy companies to bid on drilling leases for 136,000 square miles (352,000 square kilometers), roughly double the size of Florida. Federal officials estimated ahead of the sale that this could lead to the production of up to 1.1 billion barrels of oil and 4.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Shell Offshore Inc., the Gulf’s largest lessor, said the 20 plots it had successfully bid on for $ 17.9 million could provide development opportunities near existing rigs or new areas.

The need for continued competitive leases in the Gulf of Mexico in the United States persists, Shell spokeswoman Cindy Babski said.

Chevron USA was the top bidder, offering nearly $ 49 million for 34 plots. BP Exploration and Production had $ 30 million high bids on 46 plots, and Anadarko US Offshore had nearly $ 40 million high bids, including the highest bid of the day, $ 10 million out of 30 plots.

ExxonMobil has offered nearly $ 15 million in two areas off the Texas coast in the northwestern Gulf.

These 94 plots are in shallow water less than 200 meters (656 feet) deep where oil has primarily occurred and there are few active concessions.

Not far in the Houston Ship Channel, Exxon is pursuing a government-industry collaboration that would raise $ 100 billion to capture carbon dioxide from industrial factories, carry it into pipelines, and inject it deep under the Gulf of Mexico floor, a process known as carbon capture and sequestration, or CCS.

Exxon’s offers must be a play on their proposed CCS project, said Justin Rostant of industry consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

ExxonMobil spokesman Todd Spitler declined to say if there was a link between his offers and the carbon capture proposal. The company is evaluating the underground geology for future business potential and will work with the Home Office on its plans after the leases are awarded, he said.

Shallow water has generally been more attractive to smaller oil companies who have less to spend on expensive deep-sea exploration, Rice Universitys Krane said. As carbon management becomes more viable, he said, shallow areas will become attractive for things beyond oil production.

Environmental reviews of the rental auction conducted under former President Donald Trump and confirmed under Biden came to an unlikely conclusion: extracting and burning the fuel would result in fewer climate emissions than leaving it.

Similar claims in two other Alaska cases were dismissed in federal courts after environmental challenges. Climatologist Peter Erickson, whose work was cited by the judges in one of the cases, said the Home Department’s analysis had one glaring omission: it excluded increases in greenhouse gases in foreign countries resulting from the entry of more Gulf oil into the market.

Federal officials recently changed their methods of modeling emissions, citing Erickson’s work, but said it was too late to use this approach for Wednesday auctions.

An attorney for environmental groups challenging Wednesday’s sale in federal court said it was based on incorrect data that does not reflect its impact on the environment.

This is essentially a giveaway to the industry of millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico so that they can lock down production for years to come, at a time when we need to move away from fossil fuel development, the lawyer said. of Earthjustice, Brettny Hardy.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 15% of total United States crude production and 5% of its natural gas.

Federal officials have 90 days to award or reject bids.

__

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

___

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter: @MatthewBrownAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/climate-joe-biden-science-business-environment-and-nature-cc0deca6a28aab21cd4e0aa35ea7b6af The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos