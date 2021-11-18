UK warns Ken Clarke of dangerously close to Boris Johnson dictatorship





Britain is in danger of becoming a dictatorship under Boris Johnson. Veteran Tory Ken Clarke warns by labeling his handling of the Brexit conflict as absurd.

The former cabinet heavyweight prime minister denounced the prime minister for ignoring constitutional restrictions, calling his party more nationalistic than at any other time in his life.

He gets angry when courts or parliament try to interfere. As an elected prime minister, he believes he must not be disturbed in this way, Sir Clark said.

We are now getting dangerously close to the elected dictatorship that former Prime Minister Sir Halesham warned us about half a century ago.

In an interview with New European, the Conservative veteran warned that Prime Minister Johnson’s failure to reach a Brexit deal is now exposed, with a projected slowdown in GDP and loss of security cooperation.

And of the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said: He risks the collapse of the Good Friday Agreement and the division of powers and a return to direct rule.

Sir Clark said: I consider myself to be the mainstream of the party and I am not happy to be marginalized by those who consider me internationalists, extroverts, and progressives like me.

Now the party is more right-wing and nationalistic than at any other time in my life.

He mocked Britain’s global promise as a slogan, as an excuse to spend money on royal yachts and fly the flag in the wrong place. A colleague said that we have to get used to a reduced role in the world.

Sir Clark, who left the Commons in 2019, said Prime Minister Johnson was trying to break his Brexit deal but was looking for a way to do so in a way that could blame France.

I just hope they get experts working behind the scenes on alternative plans. He warns that much of what is being said is ridiculous.

Regarding the threat to the Constitution, the former Prime Minister and Interior Minister said: We have too long relied on the Victorian ideal of what we call decent people who do the right thing to keep constitutional principles intact.

We have reached the point where we need a serious written constitution. We must restore their strength by putting the powers of the commons and lords into legal reform.

We are at an absurd point where it is up to the government whether or not an extremely controversial bill will be discussed.

Sir Clark warned that many Conservative voters are alive with these changes, adding: This was shown brilliantly in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections.

