US regulator worried about acquisition of Arm by Nvidia





The United States has raised potential objections to Nvidia’s controversial acquisition of British chip design company Arm from SoftBank, adding a new hurdle to a deal that has already met strong opposition from across the country. Atlantic.

The news that US regulators shared European concerns came a day after the UK launched a full investigation into the transaction on competition and national security grounds. The European Commission began its own in-depth review late last month.

Despite growing signs that regulators might try to block the deal, Nvidia said Wednesday it still believes “in the merits and benefits of the acquisition for Arm, its licensees and the industry.”

Nvidia revealed the decline of US regulators as it announced its latest quarterly results on Wall Street on Wednesday night. He said the Federal Trade Commission had “expressed concerns” about the Arm transaction, and was in talks with the agency about “remedies to address these concerns.”

The US chipmaker did not disclose what motivated the opposition or the concessions it offered. The deal, which was announced 14 months ago, has met with opposition from some major U.S. tech companies who fear that Nvidia will limit their access to Arm’s chip designs, giving it an unfair advantage over them. large flea markets such as data centers and cars.

Nvidia has already made an offer to UK and EU regulators to ensure it doesn’t cut off Arm’s customers, or change the list of Arm products they have access to, according to a person familiar with its position. But the offer was not enough to prevent London and Brussels from moving forward with full investigations, and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said it did not believe a cure ” behavioral ‘like this can be effective.

Nvidia could face further headaches in China, where some local chipmakers have reportedly complained to regulators about the deal. The company said Wednesday that a formal antitrust process had not even started there yet, although it said the deal was “under review” by Chinese authorities.

Growing problems with the Arm acquisition have failed to dampen Wall Street’s recent wave of enthusiasm for Nvidia. Its shares jumped about 130% in the 14 months after the proposed deal was announced, bringing its market value to more than $ 730 billion.

The strong rally took the cash and stock offering on Arm to $ 76 billion, from $ 38.5 billion when the deal was announced.

The latest earnings results revealed that Nvidia’s gaming chip and data center business continued to run at full capacity, increasing revenue by 50% from a year ago in the third quarter and causing a rebound of 4% after-sales of its shares.

Third-quarter revenue reached $ 7.1 billion, $ 270 million ahead of Wall Street expectations. Nvidia is also forecasting fourth-quarter revenue of $ 7.4 billion, $ 540 million above expectations as it managed to remove the worst chip supply chain pressures that have hit other parts of the sector.

Nvidia’s after-tax profits soared 84% in the most recent period to $ 2.46 billion, or 97 cents per share. Using the pro forma basis on which Wall Street values ​​the company, earnings per share climbed to $ 1.17, six cents ahead of expectations.

